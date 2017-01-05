share tweet pin email

Shannen Doherty is keeping her spirits up in the new year as she continues to battle cancer with courage and wit.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum took to Instagram this week to share a cheeky photo with "Maggie," the radiation therapy machine she's gotten to know well over the past month.

In the pic, the actress, dressed in her treatment gown, bends toward the machine as if to kiss it, and why not? Maggie, she writes in the photo's emotional caption, is saving her life — even if she'd like to one day see the machine out of work.

"I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love-hate relationship," Doherty wrote.

"I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology," she continued. "One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie."

"I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster," she concluded. "Goodnight sweet Maggie. See you tomorrow"

Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock Shannen Doherty is paying her respects to a radiation therapy machine she calls "Maggie."

Doherty hashtagged the post with the nickname she acquired late last year: #cancerslayer.

The brave actress began undergoing radiation therapy in late November, and back then — before she knew Maggie well— she admitted the process was "frightening" to her.

"I'm sure I'll get used to it," she wrote in a candid Instagram post, "but right now....I hate it."

Just five short weeks later, Doherty and Maggie are a team.

Here's hoping their last sessions together go beautifully.