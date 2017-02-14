Sargento recalls 7 cheeses for possible listeria contamination

share tweet pin email

One of the nation’s largest cheese makers has recalled seven of its products because of potential listeria contamination.

Sargento Foods, Inc., recalled various sliced and shredded cheese lines after being notified by a supplier that its Longhorn Colby cheese may have been contaminated.

Sargento packaged the cheese in question at its plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin. The company recalled five additional products packaged at that same facility "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement on its website.

Supplier recall due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination affects select Sargento products. Visit: https://t.co/AiGmSJfMBh. pic.twitter.com/QCGs8Mnx8n — SargentoCheese (@SargentoCheese) February 11, 2017

No confirmed illnesses have been reported, the cheese giant said.

The recalled retail products are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Consumers who may have purchased any of the cheeses can call the company at 1-800-CHEESES (1-800-243-3737) to get more information about reimbursement for their purchase.

"The safety of our consumers and our employees is our top priority at Sargento and at the very heart of all we do," the company said in a statement.

Listeria is a food-borne illness that can cause high fevers and nausea in minor cases. The infections can be fatal to people with weakened immune systems and young children, along with causing miscarriages in pregnant women.

In healthy people, short-term symptoms of Listeria illness include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.