Mom featured in TODAY segment dies after breast cancer battle

Erin Ludwig, who inspired us during our #PinkPowerTODAY series last fall, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Erin Ludwig ....meeting you was one of the joys of my life. I will miss you RIP ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Hoda Kotb shared a memorial message with her followers on Instagram Sunday night.

"Erin Ludwig ....meeting you was one of the joys of my life," she wrote. "I will miss you."

Erin, who would have turned 36 on Wednesday, was surrounded by loved ones — including her devoted husband Jason — when she passed away over the weekend.

Hoda first introduced us to Erin five months ago, after asking viewers to tell us about someone they knew who'd been battling breast cancer and deserved a special day.

But Erin wasn't simply nominated by a friend or family member — she was nominated by more than 30 of them.

That unprecedented response inspired Hoda to give Erin more than one special day.

Over the course of three days, Erin had a family photo shoot on the beach, had dozens of loved ones flown in to meet her and she was presented with a brand new Ford Explorer from Ford's Warriors in Pink.

During Hoda's visit, Erin opened up about her struggles and explained how she and Jason were able to face each day, despite her terminal diagnosis.

"The difficult talks — they've been ... difficult," Erin said. "And so we've talked about the future. But we treat it more as, you know, tomorrow is not promised. Live every moment in the moment."

That lesson is now part of her legacy.

In addition to her friends, extended family and her husband, Erin is also survived by two young daughters, Savannah, 5, and Aubrey 2.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Erin's family.