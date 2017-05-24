We just want to squeeze these mini avocados from Trader Joe's

share tweet pin email

Avocado is something our country can't seem to get enough of lately, but sometimes, less is more.

Case in point: Trader Joe's is now selling green mesh bags of "Teeny, Tiny Avocados," and they're a good deal: $2.69 to $2.99 for six of 'em.

Trader Joe's/TODAY Grab 'em if you see them: Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados go for $2.69 to $2.99 for a bag of six.

Not bad considering avocado prices are on the rise nationally, creeping up from an average of 89 cents just in January, and now up to more than $1.25 for a single conventional, regular-size one.

That's a big reason why the mesh green bag of these tiny avocados recently caught my eye at Trader Joe's and why I've been keeping them on hand ever since.

The best, though: The tiny avocados are just a tad smaller than the regular ones — I'd say they are about two-third or three-quarters the size, so they are basically a generous single-serving.

Yes, that's right — you won't even need to bother wrapping up the rest to keep it all fresh and green.

Tracy Saelinger AHHHH!!! The tiny pits are so cute!!!!!!!

Often, I'll treat myself to an avocado, only to realize it went bad before I can use it, or use half of it and carefully preserve the remainder, only to find it turned brown and mushy anyway.

No so with the Teeny, Tiny Avocado. I'll easily use one up in one salad or dish — no avocado-saving tricks necessary! And if too many days go by, and you do open one up and it's past its prime, no biggie — you had five others to cut up and try, unlike when you plop down $1.50 on a single avocado and it's no bueno.

Taste-wise, the tiny avocados are identical to their larger counterparts, and just as creamy and buttery, but obviously, the lil' baby 'cados win in the cute category. Ugh. So cute.

