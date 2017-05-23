But why?! People are now drinking lattes out of avocados

share tweet pin email

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, there’s a new food trend blowing up Instagram. It’s not gaining buzz for its taste or vibrant colors, but rather for its obvious parody on millennial food obsessions.

Say hello to the "avolatte," a latte served in an avocado shell. The whole thing was created as a tongue-in-cheek idea by one coffee shop in Melbourne, Australia, but it's actually taking off — much to the cafe's surprise.

Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions - lattes and avo 😂 A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on May 11, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The avolatte was developed by Truman Cafe right after Australian millionaire Tim Gurner commented that young people should skip purchasing avocado toast and fancy coffee if they want to save money to buy their first home. Needless to say, the interview caused a lot of eye rolls.

Nearly had a slice of avocado toast this morning but then I remembered I need to buy a home pic.twitter.com/CgCVdXOn7a — Yumna (@Yumnatarian) May 17, 2017

Cafe manager Jaydin Nathan told TODAY Food that the avolatte is a "fun way of rebelling against the older generation who says we won't own a house because we spend too much money on avocado and coffee."

He also added even though the whole thing started out as a joke for an Instagram video, people have actually been asking for them. "We never intended to sell them, but since all the attention has come, we've had quite a few customers come in and request them."

Ready for my daily shot of avolatte in a vegan cup #mixingitup #beannutritious #whysoserious #trumancafe best coffee in Albert Park #avolatte #jadin A post shared by Angelo Katsaros (@3dvisionvideography) on May 11, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

He may be surprised, but we can't say we are — having witnessed absurd food mashups like Peeps pizza and caffeinated bagels. Call us jaded.

Nathan said that even though it's not a menu item, they'll do anything to accommodate their customers' requests, so if someone wants a latte in an avocado, "We're happy to oblige." He said they just charge for a normal coffee.

Other baristas are even making their own avolattes, although one said that, after trying it, he wouldn't recommend it.

I've seen the "avolatte" floating around the interwebs for a few days now. I decided to try it for myself. Not recommended. 😕 #latte #avolatte #latteart #avocadno A post shared by Mike Talley (@mixlet) on May 22, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Truman Cafe specializes in vegetarian and vegan food, along with a variety of smoothies and juice. But it looks like their latest creation (even if it was a joke) is the one that's going to put them on the map.

Smiles all round here at Truman Cafe as our infamous "Avo Latte's" are all the rage right now 🥑🍼 A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on May 22, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

