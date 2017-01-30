Spice up your Super Bowl party with these chicken wings and skewers

Leah Cohen, chef and owner of Pig and Khao restaurant in New York City, shares two ways to spice up chicken with her sweet and spicy wings and Filipino-flavored skewers that are perfect for a Super Bowl party.
Chicken skewers and curry chicken wings: Perfect for Super Bowl!Play Video - 3:10
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
