Food

Spice up your Super Bowl party with these chicken wings and skewers

TODAY

Leah Cohen, chef and owner of Pig and Khao restaurant in New York City, shares two ways to spice up chicken with her sweet and spicy wings and Filipino-flavored skewers that are perfect for a Super Bowl party.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Chicken skewers and curry chicken wings: Perfect for Super Bowl!

Play Video - 3:10

Chicken skewers and curry chicken wings: Perfect for Super Bowl!

Play Video - 3:10

More video

Filipino Chicken Skewers
Filipino Chicken Skewers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe
Curry Chicken Wings
Curry Chicken Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

More: Food Entertaining Tailgating On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP