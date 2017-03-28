This 'secret' Starbucks drink became so popular that it's now on the menu

share tweet pin email

Warm one day, cold the next? If your body has succumbed to the dreaded change-in-weather head cold, you might want to listen up. There’s a special Starbucks drink that supposedly makes you feel better when you’re sick. The “secret menu” recipe was first shared on social media, and customers began asking for it so often that the coffee chain just made it an official beverage and added it to the permanent menu.

It’s called the Medicine Ball, and here’s the recipe:

1 Venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade

1 bag of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint Tea

1 bag of Teavana Peach Tranquility Tea

1 packet of honey

Pump of peppermint (optional)

According to Fortune, Starbucks COO Kevin Johnson said that it usually takes weeks or even months to add a new drink to the menu, but this one was fast-tracked because of the demand from customers. The store manager who alerted corporate to this trend reported that his baristas were making more than 20 of these drinks a day.

A spokesperson for the company told TODAY Food that the company began seeing orders come in for this beverage in October 2016.

The popularity seems to come mostly from Instagram, where you’ll find many posts about the drink, sometimes with different variations of ingredients and names.

“I thought the Starbucks ‘sick tea’ or ‘coldbuster’ was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good,” wrote Instagram user justbusydreaming in her post about the drink. “I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose... but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better.”

Another user, heyjanegrubb, claimed it’s a “Miracle cold cure every time.”

The drink is official which means it now has a standard recipe card and ring code at Starbucks locations. The price range for a tall 12-ounce beverage is $2.65 to $2.95 — which is totally worth it if it actually helps feel better as you kick that mid-season head cold.