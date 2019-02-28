Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 28, 2019, 5:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Starbucks sells 4 billion cups of liquid — hot or cold — each year. From Nitro Cold Brews to Pumpkin Spice Lattes, the global coffee chain keeps you caffeinated with disposable cups. Whether you order a tall, grande or venti, your empty cup ends up joining a whole lot of non-recyclable waste.

But this year, Starbucks — among other food giants like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Wendy’s — wants to make your drink a bit more responsible. Starbucks joined the NextGen Consortium, an investment platform for sustainable consumer goods, to think up a new design for that wasteful cup.

They launched the NextGen Cup Challenge last fall. The contest — with a production prize of $1 million — attracted over 500 top-notch entries from over 50 countries. After 4-months of "rigorous" review, the collaboration has narrowed it down to 12 final designs.

Each entry aimed to "push the boundaries of sustainable design and find innovative cup solutions," according to a Starbucks press release. For better or for worse, the winning cup will soon change the look of your Starbucks drink for good.

All 12 finalists break down into three innovative solutions: One group created cup liners; a second camp worked with new materials; and the third group created reusable cup receptacles.

Footprint US modeled its cups out of a fiber-based solution. Footprint US

Footprint US is one of the cup companies who remade the plastic liner that insulates your hot drink. The existing lining in your Starbucks cup makes it difficult to recycle. Footprint created cups, lids and straws with a fiber-based solution and an aqueous-coating. In short, it’s totally recyclable and 100 percent compostable.

Kotkamills Oy used wood as its base material. Although the traditional Starbucks cup looks 100 percent paper made, it's filled with non-recyclable materials. Kotkamills Oy calls its solution "The Game Changer Cup." Kotkamills Oy

Kotkamills Oy took the same conscious cup-liner approach. The Finland-based company formed a plastic-free, recyclable and compostable cup lining. The material can be processed into preexisting, cup-making machines. With this option, the Starbucks cup can stay the same Starbucks cup on the outside — it’ll just act a little different on the inside.

WestRock Corporation's cup can be recycled back into paper pulp without losing one bit of product. WestRock Corporation

WestRock Corporation, another U.S. company, created a similarly recyclable and compostable paper-based cup liner. And it looks exactly like the Starbucks drink you picked up this week!

Solublue LTD. products are made from plants! Solublue LTD.

In the new materials category, Solublue Ltd. stood alone. The UK developer invented a plant-based, non-toxic cup that biodegrades after use. The material was designed to replace single-use plastics like cups, straws and pesky food packaging.

CupClub cups aren’t single-use; they just keep cleaning and cycling through the system. CupClub

A group of reusable service models, like CupClub’s innovative system, rounded out the 12 finalists. CupClub created "a returnable cup ecosystem, providing a service for drinks." It’s like bike sharing, car sharing or bowling-shoe sharing — but, you know, for cups.

You just buy your drink from a participating store and enjoy your beverage, but instead of throwing the cup away when you’re done, you deposit it in one of CupClub’s bins, and the cup will get reused (after a wash, of course).

Revolv hopes to completely eliminate single-use waste by rolling out its cups in offices, at festivals, throughout restaurant-chains, and in city-wide networks.

Revolv, an Indonesia and Hong Kong-based company, operates with a collection receptacle, too. You enjoy your drink in a Revolv cup and return it to a cleaning station when you’re done. The system plans to integrate with a web app in order to help drinkers locate their nearest caffeine fix and deposit spot.

ReCup wants you to reuse a cup, without the trouble of carrying it around with you all day. ReCup GmbH

reCup GmbH, out of Germany, formed another multi-use cup. You "rent" a reCup at a participating store by buying a drink and putting down a small deposit. When you return the cup, at the same store or another participating store, you get that deposit back.

The NextGen Cup Contest brought thinkers together from all ends of the world (other finalists came from France, Thailand and Belgium) and inspired its participants to keep innovating for the environment's sake.

But even with these promising contest results, NextGen told TODAY Food that it’ll still take a few years before any of these recycling solutions roll out nationwide.

From here, up to six winners will enter the "NextGen Business Accelerator," where they’ll work with a network of experts to upscale their model. The winning cup, after all, will have to hold the most important drink in the world — your morning coffee — and serve billions of people.