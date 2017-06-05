Wake up dinner with authentic Lebanese spiced chicken, tabbouleh and fries

share tweet pin email

Cookbook author, chef and TV show host Julie Taboulie takes us on a culinary tour of Lebanon with recipes from her book Julie Taboulie's Lebanese Kitchen: Authentic Recipes for Fresh and Flavorful Mediterranean Home Cooking.

She shows us how to make traditional dishes like fresh, herb-filled tabbouleh salad, shawarma spiced chicken with couscous and Lebanese-style french fries with a creamy garlic sauce.

Shawarma spices flavor the chicken in my one-pot, low-and-slow dish. The moist, tender chicken shares the stage with pearl onions and cremini mushrooms, all finished with fresh herbs, butter and white wine sauce over Lebanese couscous. This can be presented as a formal, special occasion meal or as a rustic comfort food served straight from the pot.

Everyone loves french fries, and we Lebanese are no exception! You'll find Batata Maqlieh, which translates to "fried potatoes," on any traditional Lebanese table. We put them in pita sandwiches, serve them with meat, and, of course, eat them plain.

In Lebanese culture, there is no gathering or meal that doesn't feature a big bowl of this refreshing salad of finely chopped vegetables, herbs and bulgur wheat on the table. Although you can eat it with a spoon or fork, I always serve it the traditional way: with fresh romaine hearts to scoop it up.

