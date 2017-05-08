Oreos for breakfast?! Meet the new Waffles & Syrup flavor

share tweet pin email

It's official: Oreo is now putting out new cookies faster than we can try them.

There's now a Waffles & Syrup flavor, an Oreo spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food, just as we were wrapping our heads around the new Firework Oreos (in which "popping candies" are mixed into the cream center).

Limited Edition Waffles & Syrup Oreo! Found at: Shaw's 😋 Word is these may be exclusive to Albertsons owned stores, but let us know where you find them! Huge Thanks to Brian in Rhode Island for sending in a photo 🙌 #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on May 5, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

A follower of the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle spotted them at a Shaw's supermarket in Rhode Island.

The cookies are exclusive to Albertsons stores, the spokesperson said (Shaw's is a subsidiary of Albertsons).

Getty Images stock/TODAY The outside cookies for the new Waffles & Syrup Oreo flavor are Golden Oreos

The new cookies are just rolling out this week into stores, she added. So far, they've been tough to find: We tried a few Albertons locations on the West Coast but were bummed they weren't on shelves yet.

Syrup-flavored foods can be really hit-or-miss, and can easily veer too artificial, so we are eager to get our hands on them. The outside cookies are Golden Oreos, and the cream appears to have a dot of syrup in the center.

The Waffles & Syrup release also means that this is one more idea that you can cross off the list of eligible entries for Oreo's new flavor-creation contest.

