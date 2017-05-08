Oreos for breakfast?! Meet the new Waffles & Syrup flavor

It's official: Oreo is now putting out new cookies faster than we can try them.
There's now a Waffles & Syrup flavor, an Oreo spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food, just as we were wrapping our heads around the new Firework Oreos (in which "popping candies" are mixed into the cream center).
A follower of the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle spotted them at a Shaw's supermarket in Rhode Island.
The cookies are exclusive to Albertsons stores, the spokesperson said (Shaw's is a subsidiary of Albertsons).
The new cookies are just rolling out this week into stores, she added. So far, they've been tough to find: We tried a few Albertons locations on the West Coast but were bummed they weren't on shelves yet.
Syrup-flavored foods can be really hit-or-miss, and can easily veer too artificial, so we are eager to get our hands on them. The outside cookies are Golden Oreos, and the cream appears to have a dot of syrup in the center.
The Waffles & Syrup release also means that this is one more idea that you can cross off the list of eligible entries for Oreo's new flavor-creation contest.
