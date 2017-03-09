Meet your newest obsession: Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup

share tweet pin email

Reese's has been dropping hints all week about a brand new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavor and this morning, TODAY's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and guest co-host Brooke Shields got an exclusive first taste of the upcoming Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Reese's new mystery candy flavor is... Play Video - 0:59 Reese's new mystery candy flavor is... Play Video - 0:59

All three were fans of the new flavor and thought it tasted like a mashup of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with a very delicious and crispy chocolate cookie that reminded them of an Oreo.

Courtesy of Reese's Cookies and peanut butter?! What more could you ask for?

Lucky me, I got to sample the sweet treat too! Here's my breakdown of what makes them so great.

So, the first thing to know is that from the outside, they look like regular Reese's cups. The texture is also very similar to the original Reese's cup, but with one very exciting difference: they are filled with cookie pieces. Just like Al, Sheinelle and Brooke, I thought that the cookie bits tasted a lot like classic Oreos, even though there are no Oreos in this treat. To me, those cookie bits give the peanut butter cups the most perfect crunch.

Courtesy of Reese's We're loving the fun new packaging!

While we are sad to report that they will not hit stores until May, we're thrilled that they will come in standard size, as well as in a huge king size.

Trust me, you will definitely want to go ahead and invest in the larger size on this one — never has any candy been so worth it.