How sweet! 5 easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day with the kids? These crafty ideas from TODAY Tastemaker Abby Larson of Style Me Pretty are so easy, everyone can join in and create their own adorable sweet treat.

Romantic homemade goodies to make your Valentine’s heart melt

Romantic homemade goodies to make your Valentine’s heart melt

Valentine's Day Ombre Cherries
Abby Larson shows off five easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

A fun twist on chocolate-dipped cherries, these ombre-colored treats are so pretty and so yummy.

XO Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
Abby Larson shows off five easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

You can ice these with royal icing and top with whatever you want or you can go this route more decadent route and smear some frosting on them, then sprinkle some pretty rock candy for a bit of bling.

Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Rolls
Abby Larson shows off five easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

You can bake your own cinnamon rolls and shape them into hearts, but we're cheating our way to cuteness by using store-bought dough. Bake them all huggy huggy in a pie dish or in sheet pan to hold that heart shape even better.

Strawberry Heart Skewers
Abby Larson shows off five easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

Did you know, that if you cut a strawberry in half top to bottom, then snip out a little "V" at the top, you have an insta-heart? Thread them onto a wooden skewer and you have the perfect sweet afternoon snack.

Pretzel Bow and Arrows
Abby Larson shows off five easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

All you need are some pretzel sticks and gummy hearts to make an edible Cupid's arrow. It's perfect as a lunchbox surprise!

This article was originally published on February 4, 2017.

