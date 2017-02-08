15 cute and easy Valentine's Day desserts inspired by Pinterest

share tweet pin email

Sweeten February 14th this year with these delicious, romantic and plain-old-pretty Valentine’s Day desserts from Pinterest. Whether you and your Valentine are looking for something chocolaty, a delectable cheesecake or crunchy Rice Krispies treats, there's an indulgence for every sweet tooth.

A farmgirl's dabbles

These desserts are rich, decadent, attractive — in other words, perfect for Valentine’s Day. See the pin here.

Cooking classy

This impressive twist on a classic cheesecake recipe calls for some unusual equipment (a syringe!) but it's actually surprisingly simple to make. See the pin here.

Gimme some oven

Does your Valentine love popcorn? Then he or she will love this amazing white chocolate popcorn with sugary hearts and pastel sprinkles. Best of all, it takes 10 minutes to prep. See the pin here.

Glorious treats

Chocolate cupcakes are a classic dessert, so why not dress them up with some heart shaped toppers for Valentine’s Day? See the pin here.

Cooking on the side

Blogger Kathy Strahs' adorable and easy Valentine’s Day treat was inspired by a pricey version she spotted in a gourmet food catalog — her take is much cheaper and just as cute. See the pin here.

Crazy style love

Dessert for breakfast on Valentine’s Day? We think so! Add some glaze and pink sprinkles to these baked doughnuts and you have yourself a delicious treat. See the pin here.

I am baker

This cake not only looks amazing, but it is so easy to make. Heaps of fluffy whipped cream and fresh strawberries are layered with red velvet cake and white cake — both cakes are made from boxed mixes, so prep is a snap. See the pin here.

Lauren Kapeluck for TheCakeBlog.com

These pretty chocolate cupcakes with strawberry-cream cheese frosting take their inspiration from a classic Valentine's Day dessert — chocolate-covered strawberries. See the pin here.

Gimme some oven

Brownies are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, so why not add some Valentine’s Day sparkle to them? See the pin here.

I am baker

You don’t have to be a professional to make something that looks chef-made. Amanda from the blog I Am Baker has a simple tutorial to make these beautifully executed petit fours. See the pin here.

Averie cooks

Buttery cookie dough and loads of pastel M&Ms make this dessert so hard to resist. It takes only 30 minutes from start to finish and is a guaranteed pleaser for someone with a serious sweet tooth. See the pin here.

Very culinary

What’s better than slicing into your pound cake and finding a heart-shaped surprise? This is the cutest Valentine’s Day dessert we could find on Pinterest, and it is so easy to make, thanks to baking shortcuts like store-bought pound cake mix. See the pin here.

Carrie Sellman for TheCakeBlog.com

This idea is perfect for those last-minute planners looking for something clever in a pinch. Three ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need to make these adorable heart shaped s’mores. See the pin here.

Brunch time baker

You can’t go wrong with red velvet on Valentine’s Day, and these bite-sized treats are the perfect option for the loved ones in your life. See the pin here.

The recipe critic

Moist red velvet cookies topped with delicious, creamy frosting makes for a Valentine's Day treat that you will want to make year after year. See the pin here.

This article was originally published February 9, 2015.