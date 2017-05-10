6 healthy (and pretty!) Mother's Day recipes

share tweet pin email

Looking for a way to treat your mom this Mother’s Day? There is no better way to show your love than by preparing a homemade meal. Since many of our moms are pretty health conscious, we wanted to find a way to make a delicious Mother's Day brunch that doesn't feel like a sugar- and carb-loaded meal.

So, we turned to Pinterest to find recipes for muffins, pancakes, egg dishes and more that are both nutritious and flavorful. Here are six healthy Mother's Day recipes to try.

Dessert Now Dinner Later / Dessert Now Dinner Later

Made with whole wheat flour, carrots and apples, these light and moist muffins are so good that everyone will want seconds.

Le Creme De La Crumb / Le Creme De La Crumb

These fluffy pancakes are made with just a little added sugar, and they get a protein boost from Greek yogurt. Even better: They take just 20 minutes to make.

This Mama Cooks / This Mama Cooks

Looking for an alternative to a classic scramble? Make this quick and easy frittata that's loaded with vegetables and topped off with creamy fresh avocado. The presentation is so gorgeous that nobody will guess just how simple it is to make!

Damn Delicious / Damn Delicious

Make your egg salad healthier by using Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. You can prep this meal in 10 minutes from start to finish.

The Comfort of Cooking / The Comfort of Cooking

These delicious skewers are perfect for warm weather entertaining. Salty prosciutto, mild mozzarella and sweet melon are a heavenly combination. Prosciutto is relatively low in fat compared to other cured meats, and a little goes a long way in the flavor department.

Green Valley Kitchen / Green Valley Kitchen

This fresh vegetable salad is packed with juicy cherry tomatoes, crunchy cucumber and creamy avocado. It’s the perfect side dish for a special brunch or any spring or summer meal.

This article was originally published on May 7, 2015.