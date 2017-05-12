Make mom the ultimate Mother's Day brunch with waffles, sangria and more

share tweet pin email

Throughout the years, mom has showered the family with endless breakfasts, lunches and dinners — but come Mother's Day, it's time for us to take over the kitchen. To help you throw the perfect celebration, we put together an elegant, springtime brunch menu filled with irresistible dishes.

Whether mom has a sweet tooth or loves something eggy, there's a recipe here that's guaranteed to impress the most important lady in your life — plus, they're easy enough that even cooking novices (ahem, dad) can pull them off without stressing out. Here are 7 delicious and easy Mother's Day recipes to try.

Appetizers

All it takes is a loaf of bread and spicy pesto sauce to turn fluffy scrambled eggs into an impressive brunch starter.

Don't have time to whisk mom away for a tropical vacation? Thanks to chunks of fresh mangoes and a tangy passion fruit dressing, this sweet salad will bring a bit of the beach to your celebration.

Main Course

A quiche may sound too fancy and impressive for an at-home cook, but it's actually quite simple when using a store-bought pie crust. Plus, this recipe has plenty of mom-approved broccoli to go with the cheese and ham.

Springtime strawberries are the stars of this classic breakfast. Even if you're too intimidated to make waffles from scratch (they're really not that hard, trust us!), the strawberries and cream sauce is super easy — just mix together some mascarpone and jam and you've got a tasty topping for pancakes and more.

Desserts

No ice cream maker necessary to whip up a delicious dessert — just blend frozen berries together with condensed milk, freeze and scoop.

Your beautiful lady deserves a showstopper, like this over-the-top cheesecake filled with bits of cookie dough on top of a buttery, graham cracker crust.

Drink

Mother's Day brunch wouldn't be complete without a giant pitcher of sangria. Filled with raspberries, grapes, limes and a touch of floral Elderflower liqueur, this beautiful rosé version is the perfect way to toast mom.

This article was originally published on May 3, 2016.