Food

Reach peak breakfast with hash brown egg cups & banana bread cinnamon rolls

TODAY

Siri knows that when it comes to breakfast, the rule of "less is more" does not apply. For example, eggs are good alone, but they're even better when cooked in a muffin tin with sweet potato hash browns. Cinnamon rolls are tasty, but make them out of banana bread and they're on a whole other level. Try these recipes and you'll understand what we're talking about.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Sweet potato hash brown egg cups: Try Siri Daly's quick breakfast recipe

Play Video - 4:01

Sweet potato hash brown egg cups: Try Siri Daly's quick breakfast recipe

Play Video - 4:01

More video

Sweet Potato Hash Brown Egg Cups
Sweet Potato Hash Brown Egg Cups
Courtesy of Siri Daly
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

RELATED: This hash brown waffle with fried egg and candied bacon is everything

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10 to 12
Get the recipe

More: Food Breakfast On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP