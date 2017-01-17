Reach peak breakfast with hash brown egg cups & banana bread cinnamon rolls

share tweet pin email

Siri knows that when it comes to breakfast, the rule of "less is more" does not apply. For example, eggs are good alone, but they're even better when cooked in a muffin tin with sweet potato hash browns. Cinnamon rolls are tasty, but make them out of banana bread and they're on a whole other level. Try these recipes and you'll understand what we're talking about.

