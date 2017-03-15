share tweet pin email

It took over 30 years, but I finally caved in and became a weekday breakfast lover. For years I relied on black coffee to fuel me through my mornings, until one day I decided to put my mug to a different use. After seeing a few breakfast-in-a-mug recipes floating around the web, I decided to finally try one — and my morning routine has never been the same. Here are 6 breakfast recipes you can make in a mug in your microwave — some are so good you may even want them for lunch, dinner and dessert, too.

You're only two minutes away from this gooey savory breakfast.

Teri Lyn Fisher

Get all the flavor of the classic Mexican dish with just a handful of ingredients.

Tara Fisher / Kyle Books

Served warm and straight out of the microwave, this berry breakfast is a hug in a cup.

Tara Fisher / Kyle Books

Topped with a sweet crunchy streusel, this berry and almond mug cake is ready in a flash.

Meagan Wied

This 5-ingredient breakfast is a game changer! Feel free to swap in your favorite ingredients or dinner leftovers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Quinoa for breakfast? Yes, it can totally make your morning exciting. All you need is some leftover quinoa, a mug and a microwave to make this magical, gluten-free breakfast that's high in fiber and potassium. It's a perfect way to start the day!