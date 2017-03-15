It took over 30 years, but I finally caved in and became a weekday breakfast lover. For years I relied on black coffee to fuel me through my mornings, until one day I decided to put my mug to a different use. After seeing a few breakfast-in-a-mug recipes floating around the web, I decided to finally try one — and my morning routine has never been the same. Here are 6 breakfast recipes you can make in a mug in your microwave — some are so good you may even want them for lunch, dinner and dessert, too.
1. Cheddar and Bacon Muffin in a Mug
Make cheddar and bacon muffins in a mug in just 2 minutes!Play Video - 1:27
You're only two minutes away from this gooey savory breakfast.
2. Huevos Rancheros in a Mug
Get all the flavor of the classic Mexican dish with just a handful of ingredients.
3. Blueberry Muffin Mug Cake
Served warm and straight out of the microwave, this berry breakfast is a hug in a cup.
4. Almond Berry Breakfast Mug
Topped with a sweet crunchy streusel, this berry and almond mug cake is ready in a flash.
5. Easy Egg in a Mug
This 5-ingredient breakfast is a game changer! Feel free to swap in your favorite ingredients or dinner leftovers.
6. Quinoa, Banana and Coconut Breakfast Cake in a Mug
Quinoa for breakfast? Yes, it can totally make your morning exciting. All you need is some leftover quinoa, a mug and a microwave to make this magical, gluten-free breakfast that's high in fiber and potassium. It's a perfect way to start the day!