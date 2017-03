share tweet pin email

This morning, we're kicking off a new series: Feel Good Friday! We'll be bringing you stories that will infuse your weekend with a little extra joy.

Our first story is about a new trend called Hygee.

But now, we want to hear from you!

In the form below, tell us about a person who is doing something good for someone else or a great idea that is adding a little fun to your life.

We can't wait to read them!