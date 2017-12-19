Here's what TODAY editors really think about these top gifts for guys

Get the latest from TODAY
The hardest part of the holidays isn't necessarily the travel, hauling a tree home or awkward political talk with extended family. It's shopping for the men on your list — but we're here to help.
We scoured gift guides for men across the internet, gathered a handful of recommended gifts, then gave them to men to see if they're really presents they’d want to get Christmas morning. Watch the video below to see how the gifts measured up.
Interested in buying any of the gifts you see here for the men on your shopping list? Scroll down more information!
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
Quad Lock Bike Kit, $70, Amazon
Does the man on your list ride his bike regularly? This is a great option, if so. Our editors gave it a 10 out of 10.
Mixtape Glasses, $50, Uncommon Goods
These glasses are quirky, fun and help guests keep track of their drinks!
Wacaco Nanopresso, $100, Amazon
This machine will make an espresso on the go, but it's not an easy process the first time around. Our editors suggest it for someone who goes camping or travels often and wouldn't be near a coffee shop to make their espresso dreams come true.
Six Degrees of Bacon box, $54, Mouth
Have a bacon-lover on your list? Here's their gift.
Clarisonic Alpha FIT Men's Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System, $210, Amazon
While it took our editors a while to figure out exactly what this was for, they loved the feel of it on their skin.
Bluelounge Cableyoyo, $10, Amazon
Our editors approved of this cord organizer as a perfect stocking stuffer gift.
Homemade Gin Kit, $20-$50, Uncommon Goods
While this a great gift idea, make sure it comes with one important additional item: gin.
The Art of Shaving Mid-Size Kit, $50, Amazon
This wasn't the ideal gift for our bearded editors, but if the man on your list does actually shave regularly and likes nice products on their bathroom counter, this is a solid route to take.