Here's what TODAY editors really think about these top gifts for guys

Interested in buying any of the gifts you see here for the men on your shopping list? Scroll down more information!

Quad Lock Bike Kit, $70, Amazon

Does the man on your list ride his bike regularly? This is a great option, if so. Our editors gave it a 10 out of 10.

Mixtape Glasses, $50, Uncommon Goods

These glasses are quirky, fun and help guests keep track of their drinks!

Wacaco Nanopresso, $100, Amazon

This machine will make an espresso on the go, but it's not an easy process the first time around. Our editors suggest it for someone who goes camping or travels often and wouldn't be near a coffee shop to make their espresso dreams come true.

Six Degrees of Bacon box, $54, Mouth

Have a bacon-lover on your list? Here's their gift.

Clarisonic Alpha FIT Men's Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System, $210, Amazon

While it took our editors a while to figure out exactly what this was for, they loved the feel of it on their skin.

Bluelounge Cableyoyo, $10, Amazon

Our editors approved of this cord organizer as a perfect stocking stuffer gift.

Homemade Gin Kit, $20-$50, Uncommon Goods

While this a great gift idea, make sure it comes with one important additional item: gin.

The Art of Shaving Mid-Size Kit, $50, Amazon

This wasn't the ideal gift for our bearded editors, but if the man on your list does actually shave regularly and likes nice products on their bathroom counter, this is a solid route to take.