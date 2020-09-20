See how Jennifer Aniston's style has evolved since her 1st Emmys in 1995

Jennifer Aniston has been gracing the Emmy Awards' red carpet for 25 years now.

While the 2020 Emmy Awards will be different, since nominees will be dialing in from home, Aniston is still set to have a big night and if history is any indication, will likely also serve up another memorable fashion moment.

The 51-year-old actor is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work as Alex Levy on Apple's "The Morning Show" and is a favorite to take home the award at the ceremony Sunday night. Aniston won her first Emmy in 2002 for lead actress in a comedy series for her performance as Rachel Green on "Friends." She was also nominated in 2009 for a guest appearance on NBC's "30 Rock."

Here, we look back on some of our favorite Jennifer Aniston Emmys' red carpet moments from the last 25 years.

Jennifer Aniston's style evolution

She first walked the Emmy red carpet in 1995 with her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. Aniston wore an elegant black strapless gown and matching gloves that extended to her elbows. "Friends" premiered in 1994 and Aniston's haircut, known as "The Rachel," was one of the most requested looks by women at the salon. Aniston wore her hair down in the now iconic cut, with layers framing her face.

Jennifer Aniston at her first Primetime Emmys with "Friends" costar Matthew Perry in 1995. Ron Galella / Getty Images

That same year, Aniston wore a black sleeveless tank top and a red AIDS ribbon as she walked the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards in New York City alongside her father, "Days of Out Lives" actor John Aniston.

John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston at the 1995 Daytime Emmys. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1999, nearly one year before she tied the knot with Brad Pitt, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Aniston, who made the "Rachel" haircut famous, wore her hair in relaxed, beachy twists. She also chose a dress with a patterned beaded top and a light brown floor length gown.

Name a more iconic look. We'll wait. Dan Callister / Online USA via Getty Images

The following year, Aniston walked the red carpet with her new husband, Brad Pitt. She wore a simple yet stunning strapless red gown. She completed the look by tying her hair back loosely and accessorizing with an elegant diamond necklace.

Newlyweds. Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2002, Aniston took home her first Emmy award for her outstanding actress in a comedy series for her performance as Rachel Green on "Friends." Aniston wore a beaded white gown with a plunging neckline as she proudly smiled holding the top award in television.

Her first win! NBC

The following year, Aniston switched up her style, choosing a knee length, purple cocktail dress. She also wore her hair down and completed the look with pointy black stilettos.

Simple yet sophisticated. Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage

In 2004, Aniston looked like an absolute goddess as she walked the red carpet wearing a Grecian style white gown with gold detailing. It was the last time she walked the red carpet as a couple with Pitt. They announced their split in January 2005.

In 2004, Aniston looked like an absolute goddess as she walked the red carpet. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While 2020 will surely be unlike any Emmy Awards ceremony Aniston has ever attended, we can't wait to see what she has in store for tonight!