You can clean suede with … stale bread?

We were seriously shocked when this trick actually worked, but it really does.

The key here is let the bread go a little stale, sitting on the counter for one or two days. The rough texture and little "air pockets" on the surface of the bread act like a soft sandpaper. Sure, you'll get a few crumbs during the process, but with just a few flicks of the wrist, you'll be able to remove surface stains and get those suede heels or boots back in fighting form.

Does this sight look familiar? Yuck! Anna De Souza

What you'll need:

Stale bread

Suede shoes

What you'll do:

1. Allow a slice or two of bread to become stale. Let it sit on the counter for one to two days.

It's almost magic! Simply rub in a circular motion and watch the dirt disappear. Anna De Souza

2. Gently rub the dirty area with the stale bread in a circular motion. It will create a few crumbs.

3. Repeat until dirt lifts from the shoe.