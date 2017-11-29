You can clean suede with … stale bread?

The greatest thing since sliced bread is ... using it as a cleaning tool!
Take those dirty, dusty suede shoes you were hoping to sport at that upcoming holiday party. You know suede and water don't mix, so how are you suppose to clean those bad boys to make them presentable? Stale bread!
Get the Daily Buzz
We were seriously shocked when this trick actually worked, but it really does.
The key here is let the bread go a little stale, sitting on the counter for one or two days. The rough texture and little "air pockets" on the surface of the bread act like a soft sandpaper. Sure, you'll get a few crumbs during the process, but with just a few flicks of the wrist, you'll be able to remove surface stains and get those suede heels or boots back in fighting form.
What you'll need:
- Stale bread
- Suede shoes
What you'll do:
1. Allow a slice or two of bread to become stale. Let it sit on the counter for one to two days.
2. Gently rub the dirty area with the stale bread in a circular motion. It will create a few crumbs.
3. Repeat until dirt lifts from the shoe.
Just dust off any crumbs and step up your shoe game once again!