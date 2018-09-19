It's hard to miss Charlene Holy Bear in a crowd — if you're looking down, anyway.

When the Native American artist goes out in Santa Fe, New Mexico, she's often wearing a pair of hand-beaded Vans. They're a wearable work of art that prompt second glances wherever she goes, and also a walking advertisement, since Holy Bear beads the shoes herself.

"It's actually pretty funny — I don't really have a fashionable sense, so to speak," Holy Bear told TODAY Style with a laugh during an interview at her home. “Most of the time I dress very plainly. My wardrobe consists of black, blue, gray and silver."

While Holy Bear might not consider herself a style pioneer, she has nonetheless captivated the fashion community. In 2018, after Vogue ran an article about her beaded Vans, and she was flooded with requests for the custom shoes, which take about two weeks to complete. She's often stopped while wearing them, or shouted at across the street: "Hey, you're the lady who makes the beaded Vans!"

And it's all by accident. Holy Bear made her first pair of Vans for her 9-year-old son, Justus, when they were on their way to the Gathering of Nations about five years ago, and she realized too late that he didn't have any traditional regalia.

"I wanted him to have something that would give him a sense of identity at a powwow where hundreds of tribes go," said Holy Bear, who is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "I didn't have time to bead his regalia, so I wanted to give him something special to stand out in the crowd."

He didn't have any regalia, but he had a pair of Vans. Holy Bear, who caught a ride to the powwow with a friend, spent the drive beading the shoes and then stayed up all night in a hotel room to finish them.

"He was so excited about them," she said about Justus. "He immediately put them on and started running around in them."

Charlene Holy Bear's son, Justus, wears the very first pair of beaded Vans at the Gathering of Nations, the largest Native American powwow in the country. Courtesy of Charlene Holy Bear

Holy Bear, an award-winning doll maker, has been beading since she was 5 years old. She's often featured in Native American art markets and is well known by her community in Santa Fe, but until the Vans, most of her work was more traditional. Now she's bridging her indigenous culture with modern fashion — and in doing so, welcoming a whole new clientele.

"When the Vogue article broke, I woke up to 500 emails," she said. "That was the first time in my life I've ever seen my mailbox say 500. Normally, it's like, one here. And it's usually Old Navy asking me to shop with them. Or Target or something."

A cultural connection

The connection between the Vans and her culture isn't all random. In fact, Holy Bear said the skate shoes remind her of moccasins: "They're meant to last. They're everyday wear. And moccasins in our culture were everyday wear."

"They're kind of constructed the same," she continued. "They have a basic vamp and then you decorate that vamp, and then you construct and create the shoe."