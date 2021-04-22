2013

The summer of George: A royal baby is born!

No matter where in the world you were on July 22, 2013, when news broke about the birth of William and Kate’s first child, there was, without a doubt, a palpable excitement in the air. For many part of a younger generation, this was the first arrival of a royal baby in their lifetimes, and for others, it was a bittersweet moment seeing Diana’s oldest child as he became a dad for the first time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their firstborn’s name just two days after his birth, and little Prince George has provided many adorable moments since.

Bonus! Before George arrived, William and Kate went on a magic tour of the “Harry Potter” set with Prince Harry.