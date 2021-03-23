IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince William, Kate Middleton return to their wedding site, now a vaccine center

The royal couple's famed wedding venue was transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site earlier this month.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit a coronavirus vaccination center setup at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 23, to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.Aaron Chown / AFP - Getty Images
By Lindsay Lowe

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit Tuesday to London’s Westminster Abbey, which has been temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination center.

The royal couple walked with officials from Westminster Abbey as they arrived at the church.Aaron Chown / AP

The royal couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary April 29, tied the knot at the historic church in 2011.

The couple got married at Westminster Abbey nearly 10 years ago.Ian Gavan / GP via Getty Images

During their visit, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton spoke to staff about their involvement in the United Kingdom’s vaccination program, and also met with multiple people receiving their vaccines.

Westminster Abbey's official Twitter account shared photos of the royal couple meeting with staff and patients.

Their visit coincided with the National Day of Reflection, which marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown in the U.K.

Before leaving the abbey, the duke and duchess “took part in a private moment of reflection, to remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months,” according to a release from Kensington Palace.

The vaccination center at Westminster Abbey opened earlier this month and has been offering as many as 2,000 shots per week to local residents, the palace said.

The vaccines are being given in the church’s famed Poets’ Corner, where literary figures including William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and Charles Dickens are buried or remembered.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to an area of Westminster Abbey that was part of their wedding (left) in 2011.

The duke and duchess wore masks as they walked through what looks like a part of the abbey known as The Quire, the same area they walked through after their wedding ceremony.

Westminster Abbey is one of more than 1,600 vaccination sites around the U.K., with other sites around the country “ranging from cathedrals, mosques and temples to racecourses, sports stadiums, cinemas and museums,” the palace said in its release.

The U.K.’s National Health Service has been aggressively rolling out COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months. More than 22.8 million people in the country have already received their first dose, and 1.5 million people have received their second dose, the palace said.

During a one-hour window on March 21, more than 96,000 vaccines were apparently given around the U.K., at an average of 27 shots per second.

