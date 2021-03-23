Prince William, Kate Middleton return to their wedding site, now a vaccine center

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit Tuesday to London’s Westminster Abbey, which has been temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination center.

The royal couple walked with officials from Westminster Abbey as they arrived at the church. Aaron Chown / AP

The royal couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary April 29, tied the knot at the historic church in 2011.

The couple got married at Westminster Abbey nearly 10 years ago. Ian Gavan / GP via Getty Images

During their visit, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton spoke to staff about their involvement in the United Kingdom’s vaccination program, and also met with multiple people receiving their vaccines.

Westminster Abbey's official Twitter account shared photos of the royal couple meeting with staff and patients.

Their Royal Highnesses met staff administering the vaccines on behalf of the local GP network, and some of the patients receiving their doses today. Their visit comes as the UK marks a year since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/1rIDzmtPc4 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) March 23, 2021

Their visit coincided with the National Day of Reflection, which marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown in the U.K.

Before leaving the abbey, the duke and duchess “took part in a private moment of reflection, to remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months,” according to a release from Kensington Palace.

The vaccination center at Westminster Abbey opened earlier this month and has been offering as many as 2,000 shots per week to local residents, the palace said.

The vaccines are being given in the church’s famed Poets’ Corner, where literary figures including William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and Charles Dickens are buried or remembered.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to an area of Westminster Abbey that was part of their wedding (left) in 2011.

The duke and duchess wore masks as they walked through what looks like a part of the abbey known as The Quire, the same area they walked through after their wedding ceremony.

Westminster Abbey is one of more than 1,600 vaccination sites around the U.K., with other sites around the country “ranging from cathedrals, mosques and temples to racecourses, sports stadiums, cinemas and museums,” the palace said in its release.

The U.K.’s National Health Service has been aggressively rolling out COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months. More than 22.8 million people in the country have already received their first dose, and 1.5 million people have received their second dose, the palace said.

During a one-hour window on March 21, more than 96,000 vaccines were apparently given around the U.K., at an average of 27 shots per second.