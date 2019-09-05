It’s Princess Charlotte’s first day of school!
The princess, 4, started her first day of classes at Thomas’s Battersea School, a private school in London, and was escorted by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Holding on to the hand of her mother, Charlotte walked alongside big brother Prince George, 6, who held his father's hand. Both children were dressed in the school's navy blue and red uniforms.
Princess Charlotte heads off to first day of kindergartenSept. 5, 201900:52
The royal family was greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, who gave a polite handshake to the little princess and prince.
Charlotte was seen nervously twirling her ponytail, and at times hid behind her mother, but went on to deliver what's become her signature wave, before heading inside.
The first day of school can be daunting for any child, but Charlotte has George to show her the ropes.
Kensington Palace released an adorable photo of George and Charlotte before the siblings left to go to school.
The prince had a big first day of his own in 2017, where he looked adorable, and maybe a little nervous.
His dad also held his hand as he arrived at the school wearing his navy and red uniform. The Duchess of Cambridge was home at the time with extreme morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.
Thomas’s Battersea School educates children ages 4 to 13, and has about 560 students. The most important school rule is "be kind," according to a note from Headmaster Simon O’Malley posted on the school’s website.
The school offers a “rich and broad curriculum” that includes art, ballet, French, music and P.E. in addition to core academic subjects.
Previously, Charlotte went to Willcocks Nursery School in London. Kensington Palace shared photos of her first day of nursery school last January.
The little princess looked excited for nursery school, bundled in a cute red coat and matching shoes. The Duchess of Cambridge herself snapped the photos.
Hope you had a fantastic first day of school, Charlotte!