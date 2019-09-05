It’s Princess Charlotte’s first day of school!

The princess, 4, started her first day of classes at Thomas’s Battersea School, a private school in London, and was escorted by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Holding on to the hand of her mother, Charlotte walked alongside big brother Prince George, 6, who held his father's hand. Both children were dressed in the school's navy blue and red uniforms.

The royal family was greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, who gave a polite handshake to the little princess and prince.

Princess Charlotte hides behind her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Charlotte was seen nervously twirling her ponytail, and at times hid behind her mother, but went on to deliver what's become her signature wave, before heading inside.

Princess Charlotte gives her signature wave! Aaron Chown/Getty Images

The first day of school can be daunting for any child, but Charlotte has George to show her the ropes.

Kensington Palace released an adorable photo of George and Charlotte before the siblings left to go to school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.



The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/oiMKArFQnd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

The prince had a big first day of his own in 2017, where he looked adorable, and maybe a little nervous.

Prince George held his dad's hand as he headed to his first day of school in 2017. AFP - Getty Images

His dad also held his hand as he arrived at the school wearing his navy and red uniform. The Duchess of Cambridge was home at the time with extreme morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Prince George gives a solemn greeting on his first day of school in 2017. AFP - Getty Images

Thomas’s Battersea School educates children ages 4 to 13, and has about 560 students. The most important school rule is "be kind," according to a note from Headmaster Simon O’Malley posted on the school’s website.

The school offers a “rich and broad curriculum” that includes art, ballet, French, music and P.E. in addition to core academic subjects.

Previously, Charlotte went to Willcocks Nursery School in London. Kensington Palace shared photos of her first day of nursery school last January.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable on her first day of nursery school in 2018. EPA

The little princess looked excited for nursery school, bundled in a cute red coat and matching shoes. The Duchess of Cambridge herself snapped the photos.

First day of school expert! EPA

Hope you had a fantastic first day of school, Charlotte!