May 24, 2019, 4:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Princess Charlotte will be going to school with her big brother this fall!

The 4-year-old royal will join Prince George, 5, as a student at Thomas's Battersea school in London in September, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

Princess Charlotte is ready to have some fun at school with big brother Prince George in the fall. Reuters

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea," Simon O’Malley, headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said in a release by the palace. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Charlotte's first school experience came last year when she attended Willcocks Nursery School near the family's home in Kensington Palace.

George first started attending Thomas’s Battersea in 2017, looking a little nervous as he held the hand of his father, Prince William, on his first day.

His mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was home with extreme morning sickness at the time while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

George's first day also brought back memories of his father and uncle, Prince Harry, heading to their first day of school with their mother, the late Princess Diana. The palace marked the occasion with some throwback photos of that memorable day.

We're guessing Charlotte's first day at her new school will be just as adorable given the cute photos the palace released of the little girl's fourth birthday on May 2 that showed her having a great day at Kensington Palace and the family's home in Norfolk.

As the summer gets underway, the family has already enjoyed some fun time together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released adorable photos and video earlier this week of the children playing together at the Royal Horticultural Society's new garden show.

Gotta pack in the fun before school starts up again!