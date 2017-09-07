News

It's Prince George's first day of school!

TODAY

A slightly apprehensive-appearing Prince George arrived for his first day of formal education Thursday, wearing his school uniform and holding on to his father’s hand.

Missing was the 4-year-old’s mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, whose third pregnancy was announced earlier this week and is suffering from severe morning sickness.

AFP - Getty Images
Prince George holds onto the hand of his father, Prince William, as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea.

Instead, Prince William escorted their son solo onto the grounds of the private Thomas’s Battersea School, located in an upper middle-class London neighborhood just a few miles from Kensington Palace.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Prince George arrives for his first day of school

Play Video - 0:27

Prince George arrives for his first day of school

Play Video - 0:27

George, the third in line to the British throne, arrived wearing his “summer uniform,” which consisted of a blue button-down shirt beneath a navy v-neck sweater and matching shorts. The young royal will be known at school as George Cambridge.

The first day of school was the latest event in a momentous week for the royal family. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Duchess Kate was pregnant with her third child, but also suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness she experienced during her previous pregnancies. As a result, Kate pulled out of two public engagements earlier in the week and left royal watchers speculating whether she would be feeling well enough to take her son to school.

“Unfortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school,” the palace said in a statement earlier Thursday.

RICHARD POHLE / AFP - Getty Images
Prince George is met by Helen Haslem, head of Thomas's Battersea's lower school.

Instead, Prince William dropped off their son as planned, driving him to school in the family’s Range Rover. The two were greeted on the grounds by the head of the Thomas's lower school.

Kensington Palace marked the occasion by posting a tweet of throwback photos featuring George's father and uncle, Prince Harry, heading to their first day of school with their mother, the late Princess Diana.

George had previously attended a Montessori nursery school, starting back in in January 2016, that was located near his family’s country home in Norfolk, where his father previously worked as a helicopter pilot for an air ambulance company.

HANDOUT / Reuters
Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery school on January 6, 2016.

The family has since moved back to London's Kensington Palace as Prince William began to take on more royal duties.

After George had completed his half-day of school, William said his son had a “good day.”

"It was really nice actually. It's a nice school,” he said while attending a reception for a British soccer association.

“It went well,” he said, before joking: “There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children — so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one.”

According to the website for Thomas’s Battersea, the facility stresses that its “most important school rule is to ‘be kind.’”

Tuition to co-ed institution is about $8,350 (6,385 British pounds) per term, according to a 2017 London-area school guide. According to the school’s website, it offers a “rich and broad curriculum” that includes art, ballet, drama, French, music and physical education. About 540 students from ages 4-13 are enrolled at the school.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

    Prince George of Cambridge

    Adventures of Prince George

    Prince George, the adorable son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, continues to mesmerize the world.

  • Image: BRITAIN-NZEALAND-AUSTRALIA-ROYALS-FILES

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2013

    Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, show their newborn baby boy, Prince George, to the world's media while standing on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013. See the video here.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: Birth of Prince George of Cambridge

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    August 2013

    Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, sit with their son, Prince George, in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, England on Aug. 20, 2013. The family is surrounded by retriever Tilly (a Middleton family pet) and Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel.

     

    EPA

  • Adventures of Prince George

    of

    October 2013

    Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive with Prince George at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013, ahead of the christening of the 3-month-old prince. See video here.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: BESTPIX - The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Tour Australia And New Zealand - Day 1

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2014

    Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive at Wellington Airport on April 7, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand. 

     

    Getty Images
  • Image: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Tour Australia And New Zealand - Day 3

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2014

    Little Prince George has some fun with his mom's hair during a visit with a parenting group at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. The day marked the public’s first chance to see the little prince interacting with other children.

     

    Pool via Getty Images
  • Image: Britain's Prince George is seen while being carried by his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2014

    Those chubby cheeks! Britain's Prince George is carried by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge during their New Zealand visit on April 9, 2014. 

    Reuters
  • Image: Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as his father, Britain's Prince William, holds a toy wombat at Admiralty House in Sydney

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2014

    Duchess Kate holds her son Prince George as his father, Britain's Prince William, holds a toy wombat that was given as a present to him from Australia's Governor-General at Admiralty House in Sydney April 16, 2014.

     

    Reuters
  • Image: BESTPIX - Jerudong Park Trophy

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    June 2014

    Duchess Kate and Prince George watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014. See video here.

    Getty Images
  • Image: Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2014

    The Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George as he points to a butterfly on Prince William's hand as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London. The family released the photo ahead of the first birthday of Prince George on July 22.

     

    Getty Images
  • Image: Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2014

    This photo was taken to mark the first birthday of Prince George and shows the him toddling around during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London.

     

    Getty Images
  • Image: Prince George photos released

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    December 2014

    In photos released for Christmas, Prince George is seen wearing a collared shirt and a sweater vest designed with soldier guardsmen on the front. 

     

    EPA
  • Image: Christmas Photographs Of Prince George

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    December 2014

    Taken in November, the photographs show the 1-year-old prince in a courtyard at Kensington Palace.

    PA Wire via Getty Images
  • Image: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    May 2015

    Prince William and Prince George arrive at St. Mary's Hospital in London, after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby girl on May 2, 2015.

     

    Getty Images
  • Image: TOPSHOTS-BRITAIN-ROYALS-PEOPLE

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    May 2015

    The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge released the official photographs taken by the Duchess of Prince George and one-month-old Princess Charlotte together at their country retreat in Sandringham.

     

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    May 2015

    "We're delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte," the family photo was captioned by the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

    Reuters
  • Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-PEOPLE

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    May 2015

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose for a photo.

     

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    June 2015

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leads members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony in central London, on June 13, 2015. From left: Prince Charles, Prince George, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The Trooping marks the monarch's official birthday.

     

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Official Photographs Of Princess Charlotte's Christening

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2015

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George pose for a photo after the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Sandringham Estate on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

     

    Getty Images

  • Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2015

    Prince George gets up on tiptoes to peek into the stroller of Princess Charlotte flanked by his parents Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge as they leave after Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on July 5, 2015.

     

    AP
  • Image: Royal Year

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    October 2015

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken late October 2015 at Kensington Palace in London.

    PA Images
  • Image: Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    January 2016

    Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. 

    Reuters
  • rince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children in the snow

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    March 2016

    Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Princess Charlotte and Princess George, enjoy a short private break skiing in the French Alps, March 3, 2016. This is the first time the family of four have taken a holiday together.

    AP
  • Image: President Obama visit to UK

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2016

    Prince George meeting the President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace, London, with Prince William, Friday April 22, 2016. 

    The White House via Reuters
  • Image: Portrait Released For The Queen's 90th Birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    April 2016

    Buckingham Palace on April 20, 2016, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William pose during a Royal Mail photoshoot for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2015.

    Getty Images
  • Image: The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Royal International Air Tattoo

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2016

    Prince William and Prince George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England.

    Getty Images
  • Image: Prince George's third birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2016

    In this photo taken at the family's home, Prince George celebrated his third birthday on July 22, 2016.

    EPA
  • Image: Prince George's third birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2016

    Prince George feeds his dog Lupo some ice cream while celebrating his 3rd birthday.

    EPA
  • Image: Prince George's third birthday

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    July 2016

    Prince George balances on a swing at the royal family's residence.

    EPA
  • Image: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada - 24 Sep 2016

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2016

    Prince William, Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive in Canada - Sep. 24, 2016. Hundreds of well-wishers, waving British flags and holding bouquets of flowers lined the airport route to welcome the royals. 

    Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
  • Image: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2016

    The Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. 

    Reuters
  • Image: Prince George

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2016

    Britain's Prince George plays with bubbles during a children's tea party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia Thursday, September. 29, 2016. 

    AP
  • Image: 2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2016

    Prince George with Prince William at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    October 2016

    Prince George of Cambridge waves as he leaves from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: The Middleton Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    December 2016

    Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. 

    Samir Hussein/WireImage
  • Image: British Royal Family Attends Sandringham Christmas Day Service

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    December 2016

    Prince William with Prince George attend St Marks Church Englefield Christmas Day service at Sandringham, Britain, December 25, 2016. 

    EPA
  • Image: Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    May 2017

    Pageboy Prince George leads the bridesmaids and pageboys out of church after his aunt Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

    Getty Images
  • Image: Trooping The Colour 2017

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    June 2017

    The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 17, 2017 in London.

    Getty Images
  • Britain's Prince George accompanied by Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school.

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2017

    First day of school! Prince George holds the hand of his father, Prince William, as they arrive at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London on Sept. 7, 2017.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Britain's Prince George accompanied by Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school.

    Adventures of Prince George

    of

    September 2017

    Prince George is greeted on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea by Helen Haslem, who heads the center's lower school.

    AFP - Getty Images

More: News News Royals

TOP