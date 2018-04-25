Prince William shares update on new royal baby

Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Record

Prince William says his newborn baby is “behaving himself" so far but provided no updates about what the child will be named.

Everyone back home is “in good form, luckily," William said Wednesday during his first engagement since the baby's birth.

“Sleeping’s going reasonably well,” he said while meeting with dignitaries at a Westminster Abbey service honoring members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp.

Asked about how mother and child are doing, the prince responded: "They're very well, thanks."

Duchess Kate leaves hospital only 7 hours after delivering royal baby

Duchess Kate leaves hospital only 7 hours after delivering royal baby

William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday welcomed their third child. The 8-pound, 7-ounce young prince joins big brother, George, 4, and 2-year-old sister, Charlotte.

Reuters
Britain's Prince William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son.

The couple have yet to reveal what they have named their baby, but an announcement was expected shortly. Both George and Charlotte's names were revealed just days after their birth.

At Westminster Abbey, William was joined by his brother along with Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, who are scheduled to get married May 19.

The trio were there as part of a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark ANZAC Day, which honors the first major military battle by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

See Duchess Kate, Prince William leave hospital with new baby boy

See Duchess Kate, Prince William leave hospital with new baby boy

