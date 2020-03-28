On Friday night, New Yorkers took to their windows to applaud the health care workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, truck drivers and many more who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 7 p.m., the streets of New York City were filled with thunderous applause, cheers and hollers as thousands of people paid tribute to the people working to protect their communities.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Noah Frick-Alofs, a desk assistant at NBC Nightly News, took a video of the cheers from his apartment in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Many others shared videos of the two-minute standing ovation as well, adding #ClapBecauseWeCare in captions next to their messages of gratitude.

Here are some videos of the beautiful moment.

The West Village in NYC came out tonight on their roofs to thank the Healthcare workers here in the city, the country and around the world. Thank you for all you do. #StayHome @NBCNewYork #clapbecausewecare pic.twitter.com/W73EJhO5GD — Chas Pressner (@cjpressner) March 27, 2020

Thank you everyone- doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, mailman, grocery cashiers/restocking guys, restaurant staff, delivery guys, sanitation guys, first responders , MTA staff and our city and state government public servants out there - every day! Thank you! #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/EgzsiMtXmn — Elizete (@elizeteg) March 27, 2020

I was worried not enough people would have heard about it, but turns out I was wrong. If this was the UWS, I can imagine was the village was like

.

By the end, even a very enthusiastic dog was taking part. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/WSIB9WHWl8 — M DeMarco (@ireallyshouldbe) March 27, 2020

Applauding our amazing healthcare and essential workers in New York and around the country. All of you are heroes.. Thank You! #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/cogPaJWRrF — David (@Comapped) March 27, 2020

On Thursday, people in the United Kingdom also took to their windows to applaud those who are on the front lines.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined that nationwide standing ovation as well, sharing an adorable clip of their children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months — clapping for health care professionals.