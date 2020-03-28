On Friday night, New Yorkers took to their windows to applaud the health care workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, truck drivers and many more who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
At 7 p.m., the streets of New York City were filled with thunderous applause, cheers and hollers as thousands of people paid tribute to the people working to protect their communities.
Noah Frick-Alofs, a desk assistant at NBC Nightly News, took a video of the cheers from his apartment in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan.
Many others shared videos of the two-minute standing ovation as well, adding #ClapBecauseWeCare in captions next to their messages of gratitude.
Here are some videos of the beautiful moment.
On Thursday, people in the United Kingdom also took to their windows to applaud those who are on the front lines.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined that nationwide standing ovation as well, sharing an adorable clip of their children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months — clapping for health care professionals.