Batten down the hatches — there's cuteness ahead!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the inaugural King's Cup Regatta in England on Thursday and set sail aboard separate boats while spectators looked on from other crafts — including their own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince George watches the inaugural King's Cup Regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The 6-year-old future king, who's currently missing his two front teeth, looked as though he was ready to command his own fleet as he watched the action while donning a captain's cap of his own.

Though it's possible he wasn't quite as ready for the seafaring life as he seemed.

Prince George hides from the cameras while his parents set sail. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In another shot, the royal tyke appeared shy as he hid away from the crowd. But George was in good company with sister Charlotte and grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton nearby.

Princess Charlotte attends the King's Cup Regatta on August 08, 2019. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The 4-year-old — who, like George, wore a life jacket while on the waters just off the coast of the Isle of Wight — even offered up a sweet smile for the cameras.

And there was plenty for the kids to smile about! After all, their parents were having a lot of fun on the high seas, and it was all for a good cause.

Kate Middleton smiles as she skippers a sailing yacht in the eight-boat regatta. PETER NICHOLLS / AFP/Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton and Prince William were competing against each other in the eight-team race, with each yacht representing one of their respective patronages.

Prince William races in the inaugural event. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

For his boat, William set sail in honor of Child Bereavement UK, while the Duchess of Cambridge raced for The Royal Foundation.

A post on their Kensington Royal Instagram account gave a rundown of the other charities that will benefit from the competition.

"Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support," read a statement included in the post.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge didn't simply sit back and enjoy the ride for the charity race. She got in on the action. WPA Pool / Getty Images

So which parent did George and Charlotte watch race to a win? Neither!

The couple's celebrity pal Bear Grylls, who raced in honor of one of William's picks, the African wildlife conservation group Tusk, took first place.

The duchess was sadly disqualified early on and the duke's boat finished third.

As usual, however, little Charlotte stole the show!