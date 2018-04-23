It's a prince! Duchess Kate, Prince William welcome royal baby boy

Baby makes five!
Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed a third child into their family. The boy, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces, arrived Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Kate gave birth to the new prince with her husband by her side.
Duchess Kate gives birth as royal wedding rapidly approachesPlay Video - 3:01
Duchess Kate gives birth as royal wedding rapidly approachesPlay Video - 3:01
The child joins big brother, Prince George, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.
The baby becomes the fifth in line to the British throne, behind his siblings, their father and their grandfather, Prince Charles. The baby’s arrival bumps Prince Harry, once known as “the spare to the heir,” down to sixth place in the order of succession.
William, 35, and his wife revealed they were expecting another child on Sept. 4 after Kate, 36, was forced to cancel several official engagements because she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum. The pregnancy complication also affected Kate with her first two pregnancies and even left her hospitalized for several nights when she was carrying George.
Kate’s illness caused her to miss her son’s first day of school but once she recovered, she quickly resumed a full schedule filled with charity visits and official events, including an appearance at the BAFTA ceremony, the British equivalent to the Oscars.
She and William, who celebrate seven years of marriage on April 29, also took an official four-day trip to Norway and Sweden. She went on unofficial maternity leave following a pair of March 22 charity visits to celebrate the Commonwealth.
Kate gave birth at the Lindo Wing of the St Mary’s Hospital, where both of her other children were born. The facility is also where the late Princess Diana gave birth to William and Harry.
After Kate gave birth to Charlotte, she was discharged from the hospital just hours later. With George, Kate stayed overnight.
-
Getty Images, WireImage
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the years
As Duchess Kate prepares for another little one, we're taking a look back at her maternity style through the years!
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Duchess Kate rocked this gorgeous Max Mara dress on Feb. 19, 2013 during an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment center in London. She was pregnant with Prince George at the time.Pool via Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended the St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in this festive green coat and black beret.Duchess Kate wasn’t about to get pinched in her beautiful green pea coat as she attended the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2013 in Aldershot, England. / Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Pretty in pink! Duchess Kate chose the perfect look to ring in the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 4, 2013.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
This patterned, mint green Mulberry coat was a ladylike choice for a trip to the National Review of the Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle on April 21, 2013.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Duchess Kate wore this Erdem shift dress, with a kaleidoscope-like pattern, to launch a new school counseling program at The Willows Primary School on April 23, 2013 in Manchester.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
This gorgeous, pale blue gown by designer Emilia Wickstead was an instant classic. The duchess wore it while attending a reception at the National Portrait Gallery on April 24, 2013 in London.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Duchess Kate chose this playful, polka dotted dress to wear at the inauguration of the Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios on April 26, 2013 in London.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
Duchess Kate looked bright and sunny in this canary yellow dress. She wore it to attend a garden party on the Buckingham Palace grounds on May 22, 2013.AFP - Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2013
This charming maternity coat, by British maternity label Madderson London, was a whimsical choice to wear to Barlby Primary School in London.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2015
While pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the duchess visited Brookhill Children's Center on wearing a cute black-and-white polka-dotted dress from affordable e-retailer ASOS.silverhub/REX via Shutterstock
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2015
To attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2015, Duchess Kate wore a stunning, blush-colored Alexander McQueen coat. (Clearly a favorite that she's not afraid to wear again.)WireImage, Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2015
It appears that Duchess Kate is as big a fan of this Dalmatian print Hobbs coat as we are! She visited the Turner Contemporary Gallery on March 11, 2015, as well as the a Princess Cruises naming ceremony in June 2013 while wearing the frock.WireImage, Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2015
While visiting the set of “Downton Abbey” on March 12, 2015, Duchess Kate dressed perfectly for the occasion in this cream coat by Jojo Maman Bebe.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2015
The duchess was spotted in this perfectly tailored navy coat by Beulah while leaving St. Paul’s Cathedral after a service of commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
Now pregnant with her third baby, Duchess Kate wore this beautiful burgundy frock with gold details to The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS in London.Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
While on a recent visit to Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant, Duchess Kate wore the same black military-style coat by Goat Fashion that she wore while visiting The Northside Center for Child Development in New York in December 2014.Getty Images, WireImage
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
This is clearly a girl who knows her polka dots. She paired this sweet dress by Kate Spade with burgundy pumps to The Foundling Museum on Nov. 28, 2017 in London.GC Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
Duchess Kate looked stunning in a cherry red tunic from the British brand Goat at a "Stepping Out" session at Media City on Dec. 6, 2017.WireImage
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
Duchess Kate looked festive at the "Magic Mums" community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust on Dec. 12, 2017.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
The elegant duchess was seen in a low-key navy peacoat while leaving the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service held at St Paul's Cathedral on Dec. 14, 2017.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
Is it even possible to have a more perfect holiday coat? Duchess Kate looked festive in this Miu Miu number at Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2017
This Seraphine maternity dress has made more than one appearance on the duchess – and we can see why!AP, Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
This fuchsia-hued Mulberry coat was first seen on the duchess during her visit to the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Dec. 9, 2014. It's clearly a favorite, as she's worn it several times since.Getty Images, WireImage, EPA
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate speaks during a visit to Roe Green Junior School in London on Jan. 23, 2018, wearing an A-line maternity dress by Seraphine.Pool via Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate visits The Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at the Institute of Psychiatry in central London on Jan. 24, 2018, wearing a light blue cashmere blend maternity coat from Seraphine.AFP - Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
On Jan. 30, 2018, Duchess Kate's first engagement of the royal tour of Sweden, she wore a black coat by Burberry, jeans, a bobble hat by Eugenia Kim, and Sorel boots. She added a scarf/hood by Brora and faux-fur trimmed gloves by John Lewis. See more about her fun winter style here.Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
For a black tie dinner in Stockholm on Jan. 30, 2018, Duchess Kate wore a silk satin gown by designer Erdem featuring a jewel tone floral pattern on gold with an Edwardian high collar, button-down bodice and semi-trumpet sleeves.Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate met with academics and practitioners to discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges during her royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 10. She wore a cream Alexander McQueen dress that showed off her baby bump.Pool via Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate wore a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker while advocating for mental health at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden on Jan. 31. She accessorized her look with a maroon Chanel bag and Tod's pumps.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate wore an Erdem dress for an evening event on her last night in Stockholm on Jan. 31, 2018, at the Fotografiska Gallery to celebrate contemporary Swedish culture. Her blue velvet dress with a white floral pattern featured a mock turtleneck and long flared sleeves.Pool via Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate wore a blue Catherine Walker coat, a brown fur hat with matching gloves and brown suede boots on a tour of the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on Feb. 1, 2018.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate visits a work space for start-up tech companies in Oslo on Feb. 1, 2018 wearing a blue lace maternity dress by Seraphine.Reuters
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate wore a light flowing evening gown by Alexander McQueen with crystal floral neck embellishment and diaphanous cape for a gala held on Feb. 1, 2018, in her honor at the royal palace in Norway.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Prince William and Duchess Kate arrive at the BAFTA Awards in London, on Feb. 18, 2018. The duchess wore a forest green Jenny Packham dress, paired with a dazzling diamond and emerald necklace, bracelet and earring set.AP
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate attends The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace in a printed, flutter-sleeve dress on Feb. 19, 2018 in London.WPA pool via Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
The duchess wears a matching periwinkle dress and coat to visit the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Feb. 27, 2018 in London.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
2018
Duchess Kate looks lovely in purple at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, 2018 in London.Getty Images
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
Duchess Kate is ready for spring in this flower-printed dress on Feb. 28.EPA
-
See Duchess Kate's maternity style through the yearsof
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London.Getty Images