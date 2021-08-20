Who did Alex Trebek want to host 'Jeopardy!' after him?

The late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek had some specific suggestions about who could replace him on the popular game show.

In an old interview making the rounds again this week, Trebek, who died in November from pancreatic cancer, named two people he thought could one day fill his shoes as host: CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates and NHL sportscaster Alex Faust.

“The fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him,” Trebek said of Faust in a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” with TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

“There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he continued. “She’s African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

When Trebek floated their names as possible replacements back in 2018, both Coates and Faust said they were honored to be considered for the job.

“Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius),” Coates tweeted at the time.

Faust, who does play-by-play commentary for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, also shared his appreciation on Twitter.

“I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan!” he wrote in a 2018 tweet.

After Trebek’s death last year, Coates, an attorney and legal analyst, who also hosts her own talk show on SiriusXM, shared a moving tribute to the beloved “Jeopardy!” host.

“I’m profoundly saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek,” she wrote on Twitter. “When my own grandmother lost her battle w/ pancreatic cancer, the void she left was devastating & unimaginable. I pray his family will feel the love we all feel thinking of the mark this humble legend has left on the world.”

Neither of Trebek’s picks were chosen to replace him.

Last week, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards was named as the show’s permanent, weekly host, while “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik was picked to host any primetime or spinoff specials.

On Friday, Richards announced he was "stepping down as host effective immediately," according to a letter sent to "Jeopardy!" staff that was shared with TODAY. The decision followed recent backlash since he was named host after controversial comments he made years ago on his podcast, “The Randumb Show,” resurfaced.

Richards reportedly made sexist comments about women’s bodies and used a derogatory term for little people, according to the media outlet The Ringer. He apologized for his past comments in a statement this week.

In his resignation letter, Richards wrote in part, "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."

Richards noted that Sony Pictures Television will resume the search for a permanent host and that guest hosts will fill in until a new host is found.

Richards was one of several guest hosts who filled in on “Jeopardy!” following Trebek’s death. Other guest hosts included Bialik, “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings, and LeVar Burton, who had been a fan-favorite pick to replace Trebek permanently.