Watch Jennifer Aniston get emotional in sneak peek of final 'Ellen' season

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is starting its final season and one the show's favorite guests, Jennifer Aniston, couldn't help but feel emotional about it coming to an end.

In a preview clip for the premiere week of Ellen's final season, Aniston teared up as she walked out onstage in front of the live studio audience. The "Morning Show" star gave Ellen a big hug and then accepted a tissue from her friend.

"What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional....not yet. it's not even over," Aniston said as she wiped away tears.

Aniston added she might be a little more unexpectedly emotional since this was a rare outing.

"I haven’t been out in a long time guys, like maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding!" she said.

Aniston has previously spoken about the importance of taking the pandemic seriously. In August, she told InStyle that she even severed ties with a few people who were part of her weekly routine, but refused to get vaccinated or share whether they had gotten the shot.

“I know you don’t go out much, so thank you for being here. I know you’re very careful," DeGeneres said.

The two friends reminisced about old times, including the welcome mat Aniston gifted DeGeneres during her appearance as the first ever guest on the show. Aniston has come back 19 times, including a stint as a guest host while DeGeneres took the day off to go to the DMV.

Aniston's episode will air on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The season premiere will kick off the day before with Jimmy Kimmel. The two friends apparently had plenty of fun exchanging gifts. According to an announcement teasing the season premiere, Kimmel will surprise DeGeneres with a mystery Kardashian.