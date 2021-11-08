'Waitress' star Jennifer Nettles surprises super fan with a visit at work

Jennifer Nettles just made her No. 1 fan’s day!

It all began when Nettles, the Sugarland singer who is currently starring in the Broadway show “Waitress,” heard about a super fan who has seen the show eight times and often rhapsodizes about their love for the show — and Nettles — on Twitter.

it really does take so much self control to not text everyone i know about jennifer nettles — lizzie milanovich (@lizovich) October 25, 2021

"It really does take so much self control to not text everyone i know about jennifer nettles," the fan, Lizzie Milanovich, wrote in one tweet last month.

Milanovich also recently shared a photo in front of a "Waitress" sign on a "nice lunch break."

“Hey Lizzie, Jennifer Nettles here,” Nettles, 47, says in a recent Instagram video. “So I have been seeing you night after night in the audience at the sweet Barrymore to see the sweet ‘Waitress.’ I’ve also been seeing your sweet tweets. I figured it’s about time that we meet.”

She then reveals that she's planning to surprise Milanovich at work.

“I did a little snooping around and learned that you work at the Drama Book Shop right here in New York City, so I thought I would pop by on my way to the theater and meet you,” she says. “See you soon!”

Milanovich's shocked reaction at the bookstore when Nettles walks in says it all.

“What’s going on?” Milanovich says, before tearing up and sliding to the floor.

The fan was overcome with emotion when she saw Nettles. jennifernettles / Instagram

After a few moments, Milanovich stands again and shares a sweet hug with Nettles, who is playing Jenna in “Waitress” through Nov. 24.

“So, I have heard so many fun things. I heard that you’ve been to the show eight times,” Nettles says.

She also takes a moment to appreciate Milanovich’s gold necklace that spells out “Nettles” in cursive writing.

“I figured you know what? I need to come meet this Lizzie right now!” Nettles explains.

The country singer also posed with Milanovich outside the bookshop, where the two smiled and embraced for the camera.

This clearly made Lizzie's day/week/year! jennifernettles / Instagram

They even had a cute conversation about both having green eyes, as Milanovich shared later on Twitter.

still thinking about it pic.twitter.com/TITgm9dwHt — lizzie milanovich (@lizovich) November 5, 2021

“Did you know only 3% of the population has green eyes?” they wrote. “Jennifer nettles told me that today because we both have green eyes.”

After the surprise, Milanovich also wrote a series of funny tweets about trying to process the meeting.

"I just met jennifer nettles," they wrote in one tweet, along with a crying emoji.

if you would like to see a person have a complete emotional and physical reboot in real time as they attempt to process the presence of jennifer nettles at their work place, look no further! https://t.co/AwfUox1R3g — lizzie milanovich (@lizovich) November 6, 2021

“If you would like to see a person have a complete emotional and physical reboot in real time as they attempt to process the presence of jennifer nettles at their work place, look no further!” they tweeted later.

Nettles also reflected on their sweet encounter on Instagram.

“I love a good SURPRISE!” she captioned her recent video about their meeting. “Lizzie, after hearing such incredible things about you, I'm thrilled I finally got to meet you! Your reaction was unforgettable (as was your infectious smile)!! Thank you for all your love and support, and I’ll make sure to keep an eye out for you in the crowd.”

Milanovich also had a great response to seeing the surprise video discussed on TODAY.

did you ever in your life think there would be a video of you crying about jennifer nettles played on the today show cuz like i didn’t but it did happen to me https://t.co/KdSiY026J2 — lizzie milanovich (@lizovich) November 8, 2021

"Did you ever in your life think there would be a video of you crying about jennifer nettles played on the today show cuz like i didn’t but it did happen to me," they tweeted Monday morning.

Related: