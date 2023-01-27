IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 bestsellers shoppers can't stop buying — and they're all under $30

'Sopranos' actor John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele has died at 25

She leaves behind a daughter born in November.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, the 25-year-old daughter of “Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Brenda Cape wrote on Facebook Jan. 21, while revealing the funeral was scheduled for Jan. 26.

“Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives. Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh.”

Cape wrote that she died on Jan. 12. No cause of death has been revealed.

Shiloh was born this past November and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help “with future education costs.”

John Ventimiglia played chef Artie Bucco on “The Sopranos,” appearing in 36 episodes of the HBO drama, according to IMDB. He has also appeared on "Law & Order," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife" and "Jessica Jones."

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.