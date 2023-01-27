'Sopranos' actor John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele has died at 25

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, the 25-year-old daughter of “Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Brenda Cape wrote on Facebook Jan. 21, while revealing the funeral was scheduled for Jan. 26.

“Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives. Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh.”

Cape wrote that she died on Jan. 12. No cause of death has been revealed.

Shiloh was born this past November and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help “with future education costs.”

John Ventimiglia played chef Artie Bucco on “The Sopranos,” appearing in 36 episodes of the HBO drama, according to IMDB. He has also appeared on "Law & Order," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife" and "Jessica Jones."