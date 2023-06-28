IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coster appeared in dozens of films and TV shows during a long career that stretched back to the 1950s.
The Bay's Pre-Emmy Red Carpet Celebration
Nicolas Coster attends "The Bay" pre-Emmy red carpet celebration on April 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz and Diana Dasrath

Nicolas Coster, a soap opera star who also appeared in dozens of TV series and the movie “All the President’s Men,” has died, according to a spokesman for the actor. His age was not disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Nicolas Coster on the evening of June 26, 2023,” the spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News on June 27.

A veteran of a dozen Broadway shows, Coster is known to TV and soap opera audiences for his role of Lionel Lockridge on the NBC soap opera “Santa Barbara.” The part netted him four Daytime Emmy Award nominations between 1986 and 1992. He also appeared on “Another World,” “As the World Turns,” “All My Children” and “One Life To Live.”

Santa Barbara
Nicolas Coster with "Santa Barbara" co-star Judith McConnell in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. William Nation / Sygma via Getty Images

Coster would win a Daytime Emmy Award for playing Jack Madison on “The Bay,” according to Variety.

Actor A Martinez, who starred with Coster on “Santa Barbara,” mourned his loss.

“He was a consummate actor, every bit as skilled onstage as he was before a camera,” Martinez wrote on Facebook.

“It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I’ll always hold his friendship and his sterling strengths as a professional close to heart,” he added.

All the Presidents Men
Coster (front) with Robert Redford in "All the Presidents Men."Alamy Stock Photo

In addition to his daytime TV work, Coster made appearances on several primetime shows, including a recurring role as David Warner, the father of snooty rich teenager Blair on “The Facts of Life.” He also had recurring roles on “Dallas” and “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

Coster also appeared as a guest star on more than 60 shows, including “Law & Order,” “Simon & Simon,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Matlock,” “MacGyver,” “Who’s the Boss?,” “Knight Rider,” “Coach,” “Cold Case,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

Coster also left his mark in film, with his first on-screen credit of any kind coming in 1953’s “Titanic,” according to IMDB. He would go on to appear in more than three dozen movies, including “All the President's Men,” “The Electric Horseman,” “Reds,” “Little Darlings,” “MacArthur,” “Betsy’s Wedding” and “Big Business.”

Coster’s final on-screen credit was an episode of ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds,” which aired in March, according to IMDB.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 