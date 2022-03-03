IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Quinta Brunson used 'Abbott Elementary' marketing money to buy supplies for teachers

Brunson, the show's creator and star, said she wanted to use the money to "help people."
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 01, 2022
Quinta Brunson is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Feb. 1, 2022.Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
By Gina Vivinetto

Quinta Brunson, the star and creator of "Abbott Elementary," has every reason to want to promote her hit ABC series — but that didn't stop her from redirecting some of the show's marketing money to help real-life teachers buy supplies.

"We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers,” Brunson, 32, revealed during a recent interview with NPR's "Fresh Air."

Brunson, who plays a second-grade teacher at an under-resourced, predominantly Black elementary school in Philadelphia on the series, said the show's production team and ABC agreed to use some of the money in their marketing to give to teachers in need.

“It’s about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people," she said.


Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 01, 2022
Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," said the series' production team and ABC decided to reallocate money from the show's marketing budget to buy real-life teachers supplies. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Brunson’s mom, a teacher for 40 years at a school that lacked sufficient resources, inspired her to create “Abbott Elementary.”

“Despite it getting harder, despite teachers not having all the support they need, despite kids growing even more unruly than they’ve been in recent time ... she still loved the job,” the actor and writer said of her mother.

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, JANELLE JAMES, QUINTA BRUNSON, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER
Quinta Brunson, center front, poses with her castmates on the ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary." Pamela Littky / ABC

“The beauty is someone being so resilient for a job that is so underpaid and so under-appreciated because it makes them feel fulfilled,” she added.

Though her mom’s dedication to education gave the former "A Black Lady Sketch Show" star the idea to write "Abbott Elementary," Brunson actually named the series after her supportive 6th grade teacher, Ms. Abbott.

Ms. Abbott, Brunson explained, was a source of comfort to her after she switched to Ms. Abbott’s school after spending five years at the same school where her mom taught.

“I was scared to go into the real world or what I looked at as the real world at the time, and (Ms. Abbott) just took me under her wing,” she recalled.

“She was an incredible teacher who put her all into it, making sure that her students felt special and were ready for the world.”

