NeNe Leakes reveals she’s dating, says late husband wanted her to find a new love

NeNe Leaks is back on the dating scene and already has a new beau in her life.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star posted photos taken at her surprise 54th birthday party on Instagram, but among pictures with friends and family, a handsome man rocking a purple suit and grey beard caused dating speculation resulting in Leakes releasing an official statement to online publication The Shade Room.

According to the outlet’s Instagram post, Leakes confirmed she is dating someone new. “We’re dating! We’re friends,” she revealed to the outlet.

The Shade Room’s Instagram captions says, Leakes, 54, shared with the site that her late husband Gregg Leakes wanted her to find a new partner.

“NeNe also let us know that her husband #GreggLeakes gave her his blessing just before his untimely passing this summer,” the caption reads.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” NeNe said. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

Gregg died of colon cancer in September 2021 at the age of 66. He and NeNe tied the knot in 1997, divorced in 2011 and then remarried in 2013. They share one son, Brentt, 22.

Gregg — who was an investor and real estate entrepreneur — became known through his appearances on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta" over the course of the couple's time on 12 seasons of the popular reality show.

He was often seen as the voice of reason for the candid reality star.

The mysterious man who attended NeNe's surprise party —organized by Brentt — is Nyonisela Sioh. Sioh owns a suit company called Nyoni Couture that has locations in Buckhead, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina.