Natalie Portman sported a series of funny wigs and costumes as she acted out her entire film career during an episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden"

On April 25, host James Corden surprised the audience as he introduced Portman to the show to recreate almost three decades-worth of her movies for his “Role Call” skit.

In less than eight minutes, the 41-year-old actor proved just how eclectic her film roles have been since she appeared in her first flick in 1994.

The Oscar-winner and Corden kicked off the segment with a scene from “Garden State.” Portman pretended to listen to The Shins and passed the headphones to Corden, who wore a shaggy wig as Zach Braff’s character.

Portman and Corden were then transported to a galaxy far away for her first “Star Wars” film, “The Phantom Menace.” She donned a version of Padmé’s elaborate headpiece as the crowd cheered. The two jumped into the sequel, “Star Wars: Episode II–Attack of the Clones,” and blasted their enemies.

Natalie Portman channels her character Padmé while revisiting her "Star Wars" films on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube

“I call this aggressive negotiation,” she said with a mischievous smile.

They reached the final film in the trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode III–Revenge of the Sith.” Portman begged Corden, who was dressed as Hayden Christensen, to resist the dark side before he dramatically killed her.

Next up was “The Other Boleyn Girl,” the 2008 period piece where Portman portrayed Anne Boleyn. Portman, using a British accent, pleaded for mercy as she faced execution. Corden then hilariously pretended to behead Portman and her head floated around the green screen.

With her head back on her shoulders, Portman then sported a bald cap as Corden shaved her hair, recreating a pivotal scene from “V for Vendetta.”

The two also tackled sci-fi flick “Annihilation,” romantic comedy “No String Attached,” coming-of-age film “Anywhere But Here,” and drama “Closer,” before they briefly paused the segment.

When “Angel City” popped up on the screen, Corden said he was not familiar with the movie.

“Angel City’s not a film,” Portman replied. “We’re LA’s premiere national football team and there’s a three-part docuseries about the team starting May 16th on HBO.”

While finishing the plug, she joked, “Angel City is basically like your team, West Ham, but with more players who’ve won the World Cup.”

The segment resumed and they traveled from the streets of France for “Paris, Je T’Aime” to the states for “New York, Love You” until they finally reached her Oscar-winning film “Black Swan.”

Corden, dressed in all black as a ballerina, attempted to do pirouettes and stretch at the ballet bar when Portman stormed in. “Get out of my room!” she demanded and playfully pushed him into a fake mirror.

Portman recreates a scene from "Black Swan" with James Corden. The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube

After breezing through “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium,” her first film “Léon: The Professional,” “Jackie” and her three “Thor” movies, the pair finally arrived at the last flick, 1996's "Mars Attacks."

Portman sat in a fake oval office and complained about being the president’s daughter before Corden hovered in as an alien. They both screamed and she knocked off his headpiece as the segment ended.

The crowd applauded as Corden lowered to his knees and bowed to her.

This will likely be Corden’s final time doing the beloved sketch before his final episode of “The Late Late Show” airs on April 27.

Over the years, multiple stars have taken on the difficult task of reenacting their films, including Tom Hanks, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig. In 2017, Julia Roberts was featured in “Role Call” and acted out her career in less than 10 minutes. The two managed to squeeze in “Pretty Woman,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Steel Magnolias” and more.