John Mayer celebrates New Year's surrounded by cats and the internet loses it

John Mayer rang in 2024 surrounded by cats and the internet can't get enough of it.

Appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve special, the singer-songwriter chatted with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper while seated at the bar of a Tokyo cat cafe.

Fittingly named "Bar Cats in the Box," the nightclub was where Mayer was based for his segment during his moment calling into Cooper and Cohen's New Year's Eve celebration.

“There are cats everywhere, I mean, they’re licking each other," Cohen said, while Cooper went into a fit of hysterics over the scene.

"There are cats. This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two, and talk to cats," Mayer deadpanned while surrounded by multiple felines eating treats, receiving pets from patrons and even engaging in a brief, on-air catfight during the broadcast.

According to Mayer's Instagram, the musician has been performing in Japan as part of his most recent solo tour. A post on Sunday included photos of Mayer on stage at the Blue Note in Tokyo on Dec. 30.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper could not keep it together during their chat with John Mayer on their New Year's Eve special Sunday night. CNN via Facebook

Viewers immediately took to social media to express their appreciation over the hilarious appearance with a variety of cat gifs and a seemingly endless supply of puns.

"Please tell me somebody is watching John Mayer in this cat bar and Anderson is losing his mind. I am CRYYYYYYYING!" wrote one user on X, while another posted, "Anderson Cooper is killing me right meow with John Mayer at the cat bar."

Yet another X user wrote, "Just when I'd thought John Mayer had done everything humanly possible to be the world's most interesting man he pulls a cat out of a hat in Tokyo!"

"John Mayer at a cat bar is the energy I need heading into 2024," another amused viewer wrote.

As for Cooper, the CNN anchor spent much of the three-minute segment laughing uncontrollably. "He's gone," Cohen said of his co-host, who could be heard giggling in the background.

"I have never laughed harder than during this John Mayer interview on CNN with Andy Cohen and Anderson," said an X user.

Mayer called into the show from a cat cafe in Tokyo. CNN via Facebook

Now in its seventh year, the CNN co-hosts are known for their on-air antics during the annual New Year's Eve special. Before Mayer's cat cafe segment, the pair had been doing shots of tequila, which likely only added to the silliness of the moment.

Before ending the appearance, Mayer covered his fingers in a cat-treat paste, feeding it to a large orange cat whose derriere was in full view of the camera, leading one X user to comment that the moment, in particular, was the "highlight" of their 2023.