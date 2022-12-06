A “Golden Girls” pop-up restaurant is opening in New York City this week, giving fans of the ‘80s sitcom a chance to step into the world of Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy.
The Golden Girls Kitchen, opening Dec. 7 in Manhattan, will serve classic meals inspired by the show, including Sophia’s lasagna al forno, a Rusty Anchor omelet sandwich, Rose Nylund’s Genurkenflurgen cake and, of course, cheesecake.
Diners can also cozy up to the Rusty Anchor bar for “Golden Girls”-themed cocktails and mocktails.
The restaurant re-creates decor from the show in all its 1980s Miami glory, with nostalgic touches including a wood-paneled kitchen, shag carpeting, an airy lanai and plenty of banana leaf floral prints.
A Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up previously opened in Beverly Hills, California, and additional locations will be announced in the Miami, San Francisco and Chicago areas, according to the organizer, Bucket Listers.
The pop-up definitely struck a chord when it opened earlier in California, with some superfans even carrying out marriage proposals in the restaurant, Derek Berry, head of experiences with Bucket Listers, told TODAY.
“I think it was opening day, we had multiple groups come in and just cry,” he said.
Tickets for the New York experience start at $40 per person, according to the pop-up’s website. Tickets include a 90-minute reservation slot, a main entrée and slice of cheesecake, as well as plenty of photo ops and interactive experiences.
“It’s all five senses being hit for the ‘Golden Girls,’” Berry said. “You know, eat it, smell it, hear it, you can taste it.”