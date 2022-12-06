A “Golden Girls” pop-up restaurant is opening in New York City this week, giving fans of the ‘80s sitcom a chance to step into the world of Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy.

It's like stepping into a "Golden Girls" time capsule. TODAY

The Golden Girls Kitchen, opening Dec. 7 in Manhattan, will serve classic meals inspired by the show, including Sophia’s lasagna al forno, a Rusty Anchor omelet sandwich, Rose Nylund’s Genurkenflurgen cake and, of course, cheesecake.

It wouldn't be a "Golden Girls" restaurant without cheesecake. TODAY

Diners can also cozy up to the Rusty Anchor bar for “Golden Girls”-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Rose (Betty White), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia (Estelle Getty, not pictured) solved many of life's problems over a slice of cheesecake in their kitchen. NBCTODAY

The restaurant re-creates decor from the show in all its 1980s Miami glory, with nostalgic touches including a wood-paneled kitchen, shag carpeting, an airy lanai and plenty of banana leaf floral prints.

Visitors can mingle with other guests on the lanai. TODAY

A Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up previously opened in Beverly Hills, California, and additional locations will be announced in the Miami, San Francisco and Chicago areas, according to the organizer, Bucket Listers.

Visitors can peek into Blanche's boudoir. TODAY

The pop-up definitely struck a chord when it opened earlier in California, with some superfans even carrying out marriage proposals in the restaurant, Derek Berry, head of experiences with Bucket Listers, told TODAY.

“I think it was opening day, we had multiple groups come in and just cry,” he said.

Tickets for the New York experience start at $40 per person, according to the pop-up’s website. Tickets include a 90-minute reservation slot, a main entrée and slice of cheesecake, as well as plenty of photo ops and interactive experiences.

“It’s all five senses being hit for the ‘Golden Girls,’” Berry said. “You know, eat it, smell it, hear it, you can taste it.”