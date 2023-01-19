Former ‘Bachelorette’ star DeAnna Stagliano announces split from husband Stephen after 11 years of marriage

DeAnna Stagliano (formerly DeAnna Pappas) and her husband, Stephen Stagliano, have split after more than a decade of marriage.

The former “Bachelorette” star announced the news Jan. 19 in a message on Instagram. "It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," wrote the former reality star.

“We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith.”

Stagliano concluded her post with a plea for privacy and an expression of gratitude to loved ones. "We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives," she wrote.

DeAnna Stagliano married Stephen Stagliano after rising to fame on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Stagliano found fame as a contestant on Brad Womack's first season of "The Bachelor" in 2007, making it all the way to the final rose ceremony before Womack sent her home. She became the star of "The Bachelorette" the following year, and ended up engaged to contestant Jesse Csincsak. However, the pair split after the season ended.

Stagliano met her husband through his twin brother, Michael, a former “Bachelorette” contestant. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share two children, Addison, 8, and Austin, 6.

In June 2022, Stagliano wished her husband a happy Father's Day on Instagram. Next to photos of Stephen Stagliano with their kids, she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to our guy! He’s way more than a dad to us…he’s our world!! Best dad to Addison & Austin."