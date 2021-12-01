CNN suspends Chris Cuomo after probe shows he advised ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after an investigation by New York State’s attorney general showed that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

The investigation by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, raised “serious questions” about Chris Cuomo’s conduct, the network said in a statement.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Facing the possibility of impeachment, Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. He has denied wrongdoing.

A representative for Chris Cuomo did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Chris Cuomo, who has hosted “Cuomo Prime Time” since 2017, has previously said that helping his brother was a family matter and that it was appropriate because he was not directly reporting on Albany at the time.

Documents released Monday revealed that Chris Cuomo offered to help the former governor find out how many women would be accusing him of sexual harassment.

“I would — when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” Chris Cuomo said, according to the documents.

He also admitted helping his brother respond to allegations from Anna Ruch, who said she felt “uncomfortable and embarrassed” when Cuomo kissed her during a wedding in 2019.

After texting the governor’s top aide with a tip that he had a “lead on the wedding girl,” Chris Cuomo said he talked with his brother’s staff about the allegation.

The host said he was trying to help them understand that the complaint should be taken seriously.

“I am worried about my brother and worried that this is being handled the best way it can,” he said of their discussions. “And my feeling was that, to my basic mantra, you need to tell the truth and get in front of these if you have something to say. And if you have something to own, you need to do that as well.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.