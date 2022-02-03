An immersive ‘Bridgerton’ pop-up will re-create the show’s world for fans

If you've ever dreamed of entering a room to a violin cover of Ariana Grande, ready to be named the diamond of the season by the queen, now you can. And you won't even need a time machine.

Shortly after the premiere of the second season of "Bridgerton" in March, fans of the show can explore the world of the show for themselves at the pop-up event "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," headed to Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Washington D.C.

"Her Majesty requires your presence," the event's website states.

When guests arrive to the "secret," unannounced locations in the United States, they will be received by Queen Charlotte to set the scene: Mayfair, London, in the year 1813.

Visitors to the pop-up will be received by the queen. Liam Daniel / Netflix

A string quartet will play pieces inspired by the "Bridgerton" soundtrack, known for its classical pop covers such as "thank u, next" and "Wildest Dreams." A cast of performers will re-create scenarios that transpire in the show, giving guests the opportunity to experience a fitting at a modiste, posing in a Regency-era portrait studio or bowing at an introduction before the queen herself. Throughout the 90-minute interactive event, the voice of Lady Whistledown will guide attendees through the Ton's social scene.

Andrea Hernandez, a retail manager who lives in Seattle, bought tickets to the Chicago pop-up and will attend with her best friend and sister. She's a huge fan of the show and even began reading the original Julia Quinn books after watching.

Hernandez appreciates the show's modernized twist on the classic period piece through its bright colors and diverse cast.

"I'm Mexican, and I've grow up here in the U.S., and it was just cool to see that one of the girls on the show has really, really curly hair and they don't do anything to flatten or straighten it out," she said.

"And I mean you can't go wrong with having really attractive actors," she added.

Hernandez said she is most excited to meet the queen. While she doesn't know what she will wear yet, she is on the Etsy hunt to find an authentic representation of an 1800s gown for the occasion.

Guests will hear a string quartet play pieces inspired by the show's soundtrack. A Bridgerton Experience

Just like how the show transported viewers to a re-imagined Regency-era London, the experience aims to bring that setting directly to fans.

“We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of 'Bridgerton' and bring this world to them wherever they are," Greg Lombardo, head of experiences for Netflix, said in a press release.

Tickets start at $49 and can be found at The Queen's Ball website. "Bridgerton" season two will premiere on Netflix on March 25.