Ashton Kutcher talks about returning for ‘That ‘70s Show’ spinoff: ‘It’s funny and it’s weird’

It’s time to go back to the basement.

Ashton Kutcher has opened up about what it’s like to work on “That ‘90s Show,” the upcoming Netflix spinoff of “That ‘70s Show.”

“We shot it,” Kutcher told “Entertainment Tonight” Monday while on the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie, “Vengeance.”

Kutcher, who will reprise his role as the dim-witted Michael Kelso, said it was strange returning to the show that made him a star.

“It’s funny and it’s weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd, like going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird,” he said. “And then being around everyone, it’s just bizarre.”

When asked if he could tease anything, Kutcher, 44, kept mum.

“I can’t. It’s insane. The fact that that happened is insane,” he said.

Kutcher said going back to the series made sense.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a scene from "That '70s Show." Alamy

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” he told Variety at the “Vengeance” premiere. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

“That ‘90s Show” will focus on the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as she visits her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), in Wisconsin in 1995.

The show will welcome back lots of stars from the original sitcom. Rupp and Smith will appear as series regulars, while Grace and Prepon will make guest appearances, along with Kutcher, his real-life wife Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

Last week, Valderrama, who played exchange student Fez on “That ‘70s Show,” teased fans with a picture of a script on Twitter.

“To whom it may concern… Now if I could just remember the accent..” he captioned the photo.

“That ‘70s Show” aired over eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. Kutcher was with the cast for the first seven seasons and left the show after the fourth episode of the eighth season, although he did appear in the series finale.