'Bachelor' star Juan Pablo Galavis' daughter auditions on 'American Idol' — watch her performance

Camila Galavis may have just become the youngest contestant on "American Idol" this season, but her family's ties to ABC reality competitions date back many years.

Fourteen-year-old Camila's dad, former soccer pro Juan Pablo Galavis, starred in Season 18 of "The Bachelor" back in 2014 after appearing as a contestant on "The Bachelorette" the year before.

Just a toddler during her dad's "Bachelor" days, Camila gave the show's judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — a heads-up about who he was before beginning her audition on the March 24 episode.

Camila introduced herself as a Miami-based high school freshman originally from Venezuela. When Perry asked Camila if her family members were musical, the teen replied that her dad had been a "Bachelor" star.

Surprised, Perry asked, "You mean the TV show on ABC?"

Juan Pablo Galavis as the star of Season 18 of "The Bachelor" in 2014. American Idol

Camila revealed that she is Galavis' daughter, prompting Bryan to joke, "He's dreamy."

The show then aired a short retrospective on Galavis' time on the ABC reality dating competition.

Though Galavis gave his final rose to contestant Nikki Ferrell, he made headlines in part for refusing to say on the air "I love you." He was also famously told off by Clare Crawley on the show.

After the throwback video ended, Galavis himself walked out to join his daughter in front of the judges.

"But you know what it’s like to be on reality television. You're trying to throw her in this lion’s den?" Perry jokingly asked him.

Camila and her dad explained that it was her idea to audition.

“She’s been singing since she was little, and the opportunity came and she wanted to do it,” said Galavis. “I said, 'I don’t know if you’re old enough.' That was last year. I said, ‘Well, maybe next year.’ And then here she is.”

With her dad watching her from the piano bench, Camila charmed the judges with her rendition of the song "Rabia" by Venezuelan singer Joaquina.

“You’ve got a good voice. It sounds a little young. It’s very, like, got lots of personality. It’s very youthful. I’m just looking for some of those notes that could come out and really compete with the other contestants," Perry told Camila once she finished.

The "Roar" singer ultimately came around to a yes vote, citing the popularity of Spanish music. Bryan also voted yes on the teen, though he had shared Perry's reservations before casting his vote.

Bryan told Camila he loved her "personality" but added, "I think your biggest hurdle is the big, high notes are still giving you a little bit of trouble. I mean, you’re so young. I just don’t know if it's ready yet."

He added, “I think the right producer right now could take your voice and cut a hit album on you right now. But in this competition, I think you’re going to get swallowed up a little bit.”

Music legend Richie, however, was a firm no. "Take the time and develop it," the "Hello" singer gently advised Camila about her voice.

Camila's audition segment ended with Perry cheering her on but reminding her, "You've got a lot of work cut out for you."