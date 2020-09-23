Tia and Tamera Mowry's brother Tavior announces marriage

Tavior Mowry, the younger brother of former "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, is a married man!

Tavior Mowry announced Tuesday that he'd married fiancée Zandy Fitzgerald when he shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the pair exchanging vows on Instagram.

"Mr. & Mrs. Mowry. 9.21.20 God is GOOD. It's SO LIT!!!" the 27-year-old musician gushed in the caption.

Fitzgerald shared a pair of the couple's wedding pics on her own Instagram page. "The Mowry’s...God writes the best stories," she wrote alongside one.

Former "Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry-Housley and her brother Tavior Mowry pose together at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman / NBC

The couple announced their engagement in July, with Fitzgerald calling Tavior Mowry the answer to her prayers.

"I always said 'I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me' because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well. That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life," she wrote on Instagram.

"Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride," she added.

In January 2019, Tavior Mowry celebrated the relationship's one-year anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram.

"I am complete in Christ, but she is the overflow of my cup," he wrote. "A blessing that is beyond my highest expectations and one I gladly receive in it's fullness. From the dried ink of pages past to the memories that await. I love you Z #yearone."