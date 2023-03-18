Law Roach, the stylist behind some of Zendaya's most stunning red carpet looks, is addressing his retirement announcement that had fans wondering if he'd had a falling out with his close friend and client Zendaya.

In a March 17 interview with “The Cut,” the stylist confirmed that he was “definitely, 100,000 percent retiring,” explaining that he's been frustrated with the fashion industry for quite some time.

“I haven’t been happy, honestly, in a really long time," he said. "And the culmination of everything that’s been happening in my career these last few days kind of just pushed me over the edge. And it’s just like, You know what? I’ve done everything. I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to move and climb in this industry the way I have. But I can’t say that I didn’t do that without suffering.”

However, Roach clarified that although he was "definitely retiring from celebrity styling" he was not planning to retire from fashion.

"Because I love it so much," he explained. "But styling, in the way that I’ve been of service to other people, I’m retiring from that.”

The "Legendary" judge also addressed the viral video of himself looking confused when he went to a recent Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week and couldn't find his seat next to Zendaya.

After fans saw the clip, rumors started to swirl online that Roach and Zendaya had a falling out. However, in his interview with “The Cut,” Roach said that's far from the truth.

"In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn’t, you know, it wasn’t a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was," he said. "And so the seat behind her, when you see her turn around and touch the seat, it wasn’t her telling me to sit there, it was her telling me like, 'That’s Darnell’s seat,' which is her assistant."

“I’m not gonna sit in Darnell’s seat. So then, where does he go?" Roach continued. "And so I was standing there — I was really just kind of confused.”

Roach said that sitting next to Zendaya is something he always does and has been "programmed" to do.

"I’m coming from a house where I know where my seat is, right? It’s right next to her, and it’s always right next to her, because that’s part of our relationship and our interaction, seeing the clothes together," he said.

So when that didn't happen, Roach said he noticed that people online started to think that "Zendaya wasn't taking care" of him and that he was having a feud with the Louis Vuitton team.

However, he set the record straight, saying "there's no beef" and the rumors are just "crazy."

As for his relationship with Zendaya, Roach said, "I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision."