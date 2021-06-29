'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' producer Alison Greenspan dies at 48

Alison Greenspan, a film and TV producer known for her work on the ABC drama “For Life” and 2011 feature “Monte Carlo,” died June 27 after a long battle with cancer. She was 48.

Greenspan’s death was confirmed by her husband, Jason Michaels, who said she was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

Greenspan was a partner at Doug Robinson Productions over the past several years. She recently developed and served as an executive producer on the first two seasons of ABC’s legal drama series “For Life,” and kept working on the show until shortly before her death.

“Alison was a tenacious producer, who loved nurturing and protecting the artists she worked with,” Robinson said. “The only thing she loved more than her work was her family, her husband Jason and her beautiful son Stevie. I consider myself lucky to have had her as my friend and partner…she will be missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to have known her.”

Earlier in her career, Greenspan was an executive at Denise Di Novi’s production company and worked on an array of projects, starting with 2002’s “A Walk To Remember.” She produced many other feature films, including “If I Stay”, “Ramona and Beezus”, “Monte Carlo,” “Catwoman” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

“Alison was simply the best, at everything,” Di Novi said. “A brilliant, tenacious producer. A fiercely loyal and generous friend. The most tender, loving wife and mother. I was blessed to work with her by my side for so many years; she is loved by so many and will be remembered as a shining light in this business.”

Born Alison Sheryl Greenspan in Washington, D.C., she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in American History and Political Science in 1994. While at Penn, Alison was a proud member of the acclaimed Penn “Bloomers”, an all-female original sketch and musical comedy group – the experience that ignited her passion and fueled her to pursue a career in the entertainment business. Following graduation, Alison moved to Los Angeles and began her career at CAA as an assistant to Jack Rapke. When Rapke left CAA to form his production company, ImageMovers, with Robert Zemeckis in 1998, Greenspan joined him as an executive.

Alison Greenspan at the premiere of ABC's "For Life" on Feb. 05, 2020 in New York City. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

In addition to her passion for movies and television, Greenspan loved to travel, tap dance, tango, pilates and her beloved poodle, Rusty.

In addition to her husband, Greenspan is survived by a son, Stevie; her mother, Ann; and her sister, Melissa.

“Our hearts go out to Jason, Stevie and her entire family and friends. Alison was an amazing human with a magnetic personality and she will be truly missed by her entire Sony family,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift in memory of Alison Greenspan to support the UCLA Sarcoma Program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancers Center. Donations may be directed to the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Attn: Melissa Brody, 8-950 Factor Bldg, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095 1780; http://www.cancer.ucla.edu/donate.

A version of this story first appeared on Variety.com.