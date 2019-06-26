South Korean boy band GOT7 may not be a household name across the U.S., but it's only a matter of time before the K-pop superstars stage a takeover.

On Wednesday, TODAY viewers got to see what we've been missing from this seven-member sensation as they made their American television debut.

JB, Jackson, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom have been a group since the release of their 2014 EP, "Got It?", which took the No. 1 spot on Billboard's World Album chart at the time. Since then, they've released three studio albums and nearly two dozen singles, and the videos for their K-pop-meets-hip-hop-meets-R&B hits have raked in hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

They performed one of those singles — an English-language version of their track, "Eclipse," from the EP "Spinning Top" — live in Studio 1A on Wednesday.

Fans starting lining up for the big performance Tuesday night and were not disappointed with what they saw!

That's no surprise considering how loyal they are to the band — and how loyal the band is to them.

"They mean everything to us because without our fans, I don't think we would even be able to come here, to the TODAY show," Mark explained during a chat with Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Maria Shriver. "So we have a special bond with them."

And now they have a special bond with the fourth hour hosts, too, who not only got a chance to talk to the band members, but they even learned a stage-worthy move from the guys of GOT7.

Want to hear more from the band? The hit-makers kick off the U.S. leg of their Keep Spinning 2019 World Tour on Thursday night with a performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.