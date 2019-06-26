South Korean boy band GOT7 may not be a household name across the U.S., but it's only a matter of time before the K-pop superstars stage a takeover.
On Wednesday, TODAY viewers got to see what we've been missing from this seven-member sensation as they made their American television debut.
GOT7 dish on fame, dancing and bonding with fansJune 26, 201902:40
JB, Jackson, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom have been a group since the release of their 2014 EP, "Got It?", which took the No. 1 spot on Billboard's World Album chart at the time. Since then, they've released three studio albums and nearly two dozen singles, and the videos for their K-pop-meets-hip-hop-meets-R&B hits have raked in hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.
They performed one of those singles — an English-language version of their track, "Eclipse," from the EP "Spinning Top" — live in Studio 1A on Wednesday.
GOT7 fans line up overnight at 30 RockJune 26, 201901:52
Fans starting lining up for the big performance Tuesday night and were not disappointed with what they saw!
That's no surprise considering how loyal they are to the band — and how loyal the band is to them.
Watch GOT7 perform 'Eclipse' live on TODAYJune 26, 201904:35
"They mean everything to us because without our fans, I don't think we would even be able to come here, to the TODAY show," Mark explained during a chat with Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Maria Shriver. "So we have a special bond with them."
And now they have a special bond with the fourth hour hosts, too, who not only got a chance to talk to the band members, but they even learned a stage-worthy move from the guys of GOT7.
Want to hear more from the band? The hit-makers kick off the U.S. leg of their Keep Spinning 2019 World Tour on Thursday night with a performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.